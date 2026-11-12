Xi Jinping chose to celebrate a retreat. His Long March speech warned of raging waves while a record 33 Central Committee members, 16 of them military, were expelled. A fourth term comes at a price.

A leader who purges his own generals gets fewer honest reports. China grew 4.6 per cent while property shrinks and gig work spreads. Xi is preparing his people for hardship, not for victory.

ZP: When a leader chooses to commemorate a retreat, it is worth asking what he thinks is coming. The Long March of 1934 to 1936 was a strategic withdrawal by the Red Army, fleeing encirclement by Nationalist forces across vast stretches of the country. It became a founding legend of the Chinese Communist Party and a pillar of Mao Zedong’s rise, but it began as a defeat. Xi Jinping has just used the ninetieth anniversary to call China’s current effort a new Long March, and he did it days before the Central Committee gathered in Beijing for its Fifth Plenary Session.

The numbers from that session are the real story. Thirty-three Central Committee members were expelled, a record, and sixteen of them were military officers. Attendance fell to two hundred and seventy-nine, down from three hundred and fifteen at the Fourth Plenum a year earlier and three hundred and sixty-four at the Third Plenum in July 2024. In Xi’s third term alone, fifty-one members have now been removed, compared with thirty-four in his entire first term and five in his second. In 2025, a hundred and eighty-one centrally managed officials were investigated. A system that needs this much pruning after more than a decade of consolidated rule is telling you something about the health of the plant.

This is where the logic of authoritarian systems begins to bite. A leader who removes everyone who might challenge him also removes the people who might tell him the truth. Every official in the hierarchy knows that bad news is dangerous, so reports drift toward the flattering and away from the accurate. In a country as large and complicated as China, the central government depends on honest local information about everything from bank balance sheets to unemployment to military readiness. Each purge improves discipline in the short term, but it also teaches the survivors that candour is a career risk, and the information that reaches the top becomes progressively cleaner and less reliable.

The military dimension is where this matters most. Xi has called for the armed forces to reach their centenary goals in 2027, a date widely connected to Taiwan, and he insists on the party’s absolute leadership over the military. Yet sixteen of the latest expulsions came from the armed services, and the removal of senior officers continues. A fighting force depends on stable command chains, trusted relationships among commanders and confidence that orders will be carried out. Repeated leadership changes at the top disrupt all three. Either Xi has failed to root out networks that do not share his priorities, or he has discovered that corruption runs deeper than expected, and neither answer inspires confidence in an invasion plan.

Meanwhile the economy supplies the other half of the picture. Third-quarter growth came in at 4.5 per cent and growth over the first three quarters at 4.6 per cent, respectable figures supported by advanced manufacturing and exports. But the real estate sector keeps contracting, industrial overcapacity is rampant, and the labour market is fragile. The growth of gig work tells part of the story, because it suggests that people are surviving through flexible and precarious jobs that offer income without security. Official statistics measure output. They do not always capture what a household feels when a flat loses value and a steady job turns into a series of short contracts.

Notice the shift in Xi’s rhetoric. In place of the usual tales of unstoppable national rise, he warned that China must prepare for high winds, raging waves and even dangerous storms, and described development as a struggle. That is a remarkable choice for a leader who has built his legitimacy on delivering national strength. It prepares party members and ordinary citizens for a difficult period and gives him a framework for explaining it: sacrifices are the price of a long campaign. The language of struggle justifies discipline, security and self-reliance, even when those priorities constrain openness and individual choice.

There are signs that Xi is also thinking about the interior. His references to the people as the party’s enduring strength recall the rural roots of the revolution, and recent measures aimed at boosting consumption in rural provinces hint at renewed attention to poorer inland regions. These areas are the most exposed when national priorities favour coastal trade and advanced manufacturing. Whether the rhetoric becomes real money is the open question. China’s leadership knows that a stagnating hinterland is a political risk, but acknowledging a problem is not the same as solving it.

My own politics come from the Left, and for that reason the part of this story that troubles me most is not the geopolitics at all. I care about the vulnerable, and in China that means the migrant worker with an unstable gig contract, the rural family on the wrong side of the coastal boom and the middle-class household whose main asset is a flat in a falling market. When a government answers economic hardship with more discipline instead of more safety nets, it is these people who are asked to endure, and a national narrative of struggle makes it much harder for them to complain.

The practical forecast follows from all of this. Xi has not named a successor, his ideological emphasis is on his own leadership, and he continues to remove officials he once promoted. Everything points to a fourth term at the 2027 Party Congress. The open question is what condition he will be in when he gets there. If the purges produce a more capable state and the economy stabilises, he will enter that term strengthened. If the purges continue without improving the economy or the competence of the institutions, they will expose the limits of a system in which power is concentrated in one person and loyalty is rewarded above accuracy.

For the rest of the world, the lesson is to watch behaviour rather than slogans. A leader who talks of storms, purges his generals and tightens his grip is not a confident man preparing a triumphant march. He is a leader bracing for a rough passage and worried about who he can trust. That may make him cautious, or it may make him dangerous, and the next twelve months will begin to show which.

Got thoughts? Outrage? Sarcasm? Drop a comment below.

Leave a comment

Share this with friends, if you like it — or with your enemies, if you don’t!

Share

Subscribe for free. It’s cheaper than therapy — and marginally less disturbing.

WHY IS XI JINPING PURGING SO MANY CHINESE OFFICIALS BEFORE THE 2027 PARTY CONGRESS.

Why is Xi Jinping purging so many Chinese officials before the 2027 Party Congress? A look at the Fifth Plenum, the record expulsions of Central Committee members including 16 military figures, his warnings of dangerous storms, and what a weak property sector, rising gig work and a shaken military mean for China’s economy and Taiwan.

Key words: Xi Jinping Fifth Plenum, China Central Committee purge, 2027 Party Congress, China military purges, China economy 2026, Long March anniversary, JamieHMiller, Jamie Miller, Jamie H Miller