Fossil fish teeth from six ocean sites show marine life boomed 56 million years ago, when the planet was 5 to 8 degrees warmer. The sea did not die. It got busier, and richer in fish.

Ancient ocean mud holds five to eleven times more fish teeth from the hottest spell since the dinosaurs. More heat, more carbon, more nutrients. The forecasts of doom missed a powerful counterweight.

BG: Some of the best evidence about the future lies buried in the past, and a good deal of it lies in the mud at the bottom of the sea. For about 100,000 years, beginning some 56 million years ago, the Earth passed through a remarkable episode known as the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum. Volcanic activity is estimated to have released between 3,000 and 10,000 billion tons of carbon into the air, carbon dioxide reached 2,000 parts per million or more, and global temperatures rose by 5 to 8 degrees Celsius, so high that tropical fish swam near the poles.

For many years that episode has served as a warning, the standard example offered to show what a surge in carbon dioxide can do. The expectation was that a hotter world would be a poorer one for ocean life, with acidifying water and a heavily layered sea that would cut off the supply of nutrients rising from the depths. In a layered ocean the warm surface water sits above the colder, denser water below, and the mixing that carries nutrients upward is suppressed.

A new study in Nature Communications has tested that expectation against the fossil record. The researchers took cores of ocean sediment from six sites around the world and counted the tiny fossil fish teeth and the small tooth-like scales of sharks and rays that settle on the sea floor, all called ichthyoliths. These pieces are shed naturally or excreted by predators, and the rate at which they pile up provides a rough measure of how many fish were living in the waters above.

The result was striking. At all six sites the ichthyolith accumulation rate climbed to between five and 11 times the background level during the warm period, which points to a large increase in the productivity of open-ocean fish. The researchers also examined the mineral barite, which forms in association with decaying marine organic matter and therefore tracks the amount of organic carbon falling from the surface to the deep ocean. The two curves moved together, with more carbon carried down to the sea floor at the same time as more fish teeth.

To make sense of this pattern the team used a computer model of the Earth’s oceans, atmosphere, sediments and land called cGENIE. It suggested that the surge in fish tracked the export of organic carbon to the deep sea, and that a greater supply of nutrients outweighed the dampening effect of stratification. One likely source of the extra nutrients was the weathering of the land, as heavier rainfall in a warmer world washed minerals into the sea. The sea, in other words, had a means of compensating that the gloomier predictions overlooked.

A historian will note a familiar pattern in the way the finding has been received. A paper in 2021 by Britten and Sibert had already reported something similar, yet it attracted little attention beyond a conference presentation and a brief mention in the press. Scientific evidence, like historical evidence, sometimes takes years to find its way into general knowledge, particularly when it complicates a story people have already settled on.

It is important to be careful about what this does and does not show. A boom in fish teeth does not mean that every species flourished, and some may well have vanished. The change also took place over thousands of years, and the study itself stresses that the response took a long while to develop, which is a very different thing from the swift changes now under way. The proxies are indirect, since one cannot say how many teeth a fish grew or lost, and the findings concern open-ocean fish rather than coral reefs or coastal fisheries.

For my part, I should say where I stand. I am from The Left, and I care about the planet and the vulnerable, which is exactly why I want the evidence argued in the open rather than settled by slogan. The vulnerable, including poorer coastal communities that depend on the sea for their food and livelihood, are best served by forecasts that have been checked against the record rather than by predictions that sound alarming and fail on inspection.

The lesson of the study is a measured one. Earth’s past shows that the ocean can respond to heat and carbon in ways nobody expected, sometimes for the better, and a prudent person should hold predictions loosely. The mud at the bottom of the sea has been keeping its records for a very long time, and it is only now being read with care.

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DID OCEAN LIFE SURVIVE THE PETM WARMING 56 MILLION YEARS AGO?

A new Nature Communications study of fossil fish teeth from six ocean sites found fish productivity rose five to 11 times above background levels during the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum, when the Earth warmed by 5 to 8 degrees Celsius. Carbon export to the deep ocean rose at the same time, and extra nutrients appear to have outweighed ocean layering. The change took thousands of years.

Keywords: Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum, PETM fish study, fossil fish teeth, ocean productivity, ancient climate change, ichthyoliths, JamieHMiller, Jamie Miller, Jamie H Miller