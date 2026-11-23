The Iran war was predictable. The plan was not. Tehran shut Hormuz, oil prices hit American wallets, and a president who promised no wars lost the midterms. Geopolitics always sends the bill home.

Decapitate a regime, expect a revolt, and discover the guns belong to someone else. Iran’s real power stayed put, oil prices rose, voters punished the president. War abroad becomes politics at home.

ZP: I’ve had time to think about the midterms in America. Nations like to believe their politics are about themselves. Taxes, culture, schools, who said what on television. Most of the time that is true. But every so often geography and war reach across the border and grab domestic politics by the collar, and the midterm elections in the United States were one of those moments. The cause was Iran, and the mechanism was oil.

Start with the logic of the war itself, because it was not crazy. Iran’s nuclear programme was a problem the American government had been circling for decades. The fear in the White House was not mainly a long-range missile, since the United States has some capacity to shoot those down. It was the covert version: a crude weapon loaded onto a ship flying a false flag and sailing into an American harbour, a nuclear September 11. The odds of that were low. The consequences would be catastrophic. Anyone who has ever bought insurance understands the maths of low probability and huge impact, and governments are no different.

The problem was not the decision. It was the intelligence behind it. The attack, carried out with Israel, killed much of Iran’s political leadership on the assumption that the mass protests before the war, which had ended with thousands of civilians killed, meant the population was ready to rise against its government. But the people who killed the protesters were not the politicians. They were the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, an ideological, armed and trained force that controls much of the economy and the military. Cut off the head of the political class and the real centre of power was still standing. Whether that was an intelligence failure, a communication failure inside the American system, or something else, remains unclear. The result was not.

Iran’s response was to hit the world where it hurts. Tehran blocked the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly a fifth of the world’s oil supply passes, attacked refineries and energy infrastructure in the Gulf states, and drew in the Houthis in Yemen to disrupt the flow of Saudi oil through the Red Sea. This looks like a plan prepared in advance. A country that expects to be attacked does not improvise its answer. It has the map ready.

The global crisis was almost a side effect. The real target was the American voter. Higher energy prices spread through the economy like ink in water: fuel, freight, food, heating. The damage was not devastating by historical standards, but it was real and it was visible, and it was attached to a president who had been elected in part by promising to stay out of exactly this kind of war. When a leader breaks the promise that got him elected, the anger is not proportional. It is multiplied.

The Democratic victory in the midterms followed. This is not new. Lyndon Johnson was broken by Vietnam, Jimmy Carter by the failed hostage rescue in Iran, and Joe Biden by the chaotic retreat from Afghanistan. A foreign war that is not essential to national survival and goes wrong tends to be punished at the ballot box, and the American system, with its fixed election cycle, delivers the verdict on schedule. Whether the Trump presidency is weakened more than any of its predecessors is a matter of judgement, but the direction of travel is not in doubt.

Compare this to Russia. Moscow’s war in Ukraine has also been costly, and the Russian president has probably lost some of his popularity. But he has not lost power, because the political system is built differently. In a democracy, the voters can fire you. In an autocracy, the question is whether the generals and security services will. The same geopolitical shock produces very different domestic outcomes depending on who holds the keys.

I come from the Left, which means I care about the planet and the vulnerable, and neither fared well in this episode. A global oil shock is not an abstract number on a trading screen. It means the poor pay more to heat their homes and fill their tanks, it means governments panic and burn more coal, and it means climate commitments get quietly shoved to the back of the drawer. The people at the bottom of the income ladder pay the first and largest instalment of every war, wherever it is fought.

The lesson for everyone else, including countries far from the Gulf, is that distance is no longer a protection. Australia, for example, imports a great deal of its fuel, and a closed Hormuz is felt at the petrol pump in Brisbane as surely as it is felt in Ohio. Every country with a long supply chain has a stake in the stability of a narrow strip of water that most of its voters could not find on a map.

And so the midterms were not really about Iran, and not really about domestic policy either. They were about the collision between the two. Geography decided what Iran could do. Iran decided what the oil price would do. The oil price decided what the voters would do. The next question is what this means for 2028, and the honest answer is that it depends on the next surprise, because the world, as always, has not finished its work.

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HOW DID THE IRAN WAR AFFECT THE US MIDTERM ELECTIONS.

How did the Iran war affect the US midterm elections? The attack assumed Iranians would rise against their rulers, but the Revolutionary Guard held power. Tehran closed the Strait of Hormuz, oil prices rose, and voters punished a president who had promised to avoid wars. Democrats won, echoing Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iran under earlier presidents. Foreign policy shapes domestic politics.

Iran war, US midterm elections, Strait of Hormuz, oil prices, geopolitics, Trump presidency, JamieHMiller, Jamie Miller, Jamie H Miller