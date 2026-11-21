Rent control creates the shortage it promises to cure. Welfare traps the people it swears to rescue. Good intentions are not a policy, and compassion without arithmetic is vanity with a budget.

Politicians adore asking who benefits. Almost none ever ask what it costs. A kind policy that ignores incentives is a cruel one, and the bill lands on the people it claimed to protect.

OP: Nobody ever passed a terrible law while feeling terrible. That is the trouble. Terrible laws are passed by warm, decent people in good moods, at the end of long lunches, with a tear in the eye and a press release already written. The press release always begins with the word “caring”, and the law that follows is invariably a disaster.

Take rent control, the political equivalent of a free puppy. Everybody adores it on the first day. Then the puppy grows up, chews the furniture, and refuses to leave. In New York City there are flats rented at prices that would embarrass a village in 1962, and they are occupied, perpetually, by tenants who long ago stopped needing them. The retired professor with a second home upstate clings to the Manhattan flat the way a limpet clings to a rock. Meanwhile a young family who actually want to live in the building are standing on the pavement outside, holding a classified ad and a dream, with nowhere to go.

This is called a housing shortage, and politicians stand around it shaking their heads, as if it had arrived by meteorite. It did not. It was built, brick by regulatory brick, by people who found it painful to watch a landlord charge what a flat was worth. The price, you see, is not the villain in the story. The price is a messenger carrying very bad news, namely that people want something and there is not enough of it. Shoot the messenger and the news does not improve. You just stop hearing it.

That is the great trick of prices, and most intellectuals have never forgiven them for it. A price carries more information than a hundred committees could ever gather, from millions of strangers who have never met and could not agree on lunch. No planner, however brilliant, however many degrees hang from his wall, can hold that knowledge in one head. He thinks he can. They all do. The ones with the loudest voice and the smallest spreadsheet are the most certain of all.

Then there is the question that nobody at the press conference ever asks, which is: compared to what? Every policy buys something, and every policy costs something, and the cost is conveniently invisible. A welfare scheme that rescues a family this month may also, at the margin, make work less attractive and help a pattern harden into a family habit across three generations. Nobody can see the job that was never taken or the skill that was never learned. Those things do not appear in photographs. The grateful recipient does.

Even the great moral certainties dissolve under a little arithmetic. Groups with the same legal standing turn up in wildly different places, decade after decade, in different countries. Immigrants from one island have out-earned the locals who share their skin colour, even while sharing a society, and that fact alone ought to make a few confident speeches nervous. It suggests culture, habit, history and the slow accumulation of capital matter a great deal, and that the neat story of villain and victim is a pamphlet, not a map.

I come from the Left, which is why I care about the vulnerable, and why I find it hard to be gracious about policies that hurt them while pretending to help. The woman in a poor suburb who cannot find a flat at any price is not helped by a politician’s noble feelings. The teenager who cannot get a first job because a wage floor priced him out of the market is not consoled by a speech. Caring is a verb, and the test of a verb is what it does, not how it sounds at a conference.

None of this makes compassion foolish. It makes compassion expensive in a way that only shows up on the second page of the bill. The sincerest politician in the world, armed with the kindest intentions and a firm refusal to study incentives, will do more damage than a cheerful crook who at least understands that people respond to rewards.

The honest question is never whether a programme does some good. Almost any programme does some good, just as almost any hurricane waters somebody’s lawn. The honest question is what was sacrificed to get it, and who paid. Until politicians learn to ask it, the road to ruin will remain beautifully paved, and the bill will go on being sent, politely, to the people it was supposed to protect.

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WHY DO WELL-INTENTIONED POLICIES LIKE RENT CONTROL AND WELFARE MAKE PROBLEMS WORSE.

Well-meaning policies fail when they ignore incentives. Rent control creates shortages and leaves flats occupied by people who no longer need them. Welfare can discourage work and entrench dependency. No planner knows enough to beat millions of voluntary choices, and gaps between groups often trace to culture and history, not just current discrimination.

rent control, welfare policy, unintended consequences, incentives economics, free market economics, political commentary, JamieHMiller, Jamie Miller, Jamie H Miller