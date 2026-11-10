One in seven Melbourne Grammar pupils who went to war never came home. Privilege did not stop a bullet at Fromelles. Judge the dead by what they paid for the nation, not by a slogan.

From 4.9 million Australians, 416,809 men volunteered and about 60,000 died. They were not handed privilege. They paid in full for the country their grandchildren now inherit and enjoy.

FN: Today, the 11th of November, is Remembrance Day, the day to remember the men of Australia’s First World War generation and to celebrate their outstanding achievements. It is a day for gratitude, for silence and for honest reckoning with what they gave.

Every age flatters itself by condemning the one before it, and the present generation has found a particularly efficient method, which is to compress a generation into a three-word charge. The charge is “white male privilege”, or “dead white men”, and it is levelled at men who were born in the 1890s, which is to say at the cohort that Australia sent to the far side of the world in 1914. Before accepting the verdict, it is worth consulting the evidence, and the evidence begins with a school.

Melbourne Grammar was, and remains, among the most prestigious and best-resourced schools in Australia. If privilege has ever existed anywhere in the country, it should have existed there. Yet of the 1,353 former pupils who went to war, more than 200 did not come back, roughly one in seven. The ledger of a boys’ school, in other words, reads like the ledger of a battalion, and it was the education, the connections and the standing that sent so many of them forward as officers and volunteers in the first place.

The wider figures are starker still. Australia in 1914 had a population of about 4.9 million, and 416,809 men enlisted, close to one in ten of the entire population and a far higher fraction of the male population. Australia was also unusual among the combatants, since its soldiers were volunteers: two referendums, in 1916 and 1917, rejected conscription for overseas service. These were men who chose to go, and the choice carried a price. Of those who embarked, about 60,000 died and more than 155,000 were wounded, so that roughly two in three became casualties of some kind.

The battle names supply the rest of the evidence. At Gallipoli, at Pozières, at Passchendaele and above all at Fromelles, where Australia suffered 5,533 casualties in less than 24 hours, being white, male and educated gave no protection against a machine gun. The same pattern was visible across the British Empire, where young officers from the best schools died at ruinous rates, and where a generation of Oxford and Cambridge men went into the earth of the Western Front. Privilege, if it existed, was the privilege of being thrown into the first wave.

The casualty lists also understate the cost. Many of the wounded carried their injuries for decades, through lost limbs, damaged lungs, wrecked nerves and faces that were never repaired. Behind every name on a memorial stood a widow, and children who grew up without a father. Thousands of Australian women were left to raise families on a pension and on what the community could give, which is the inheritance that the survivors and their families actually received.

The survivors then faced the Depression. They came home to a country that was not waiting with parades and prosperity, and they went through the 1930s with the physical and psychological damage of the war still upon them. They raised families, rebuilt communities and handed on a society that was safer, richer and freer than the one they were born into. It is difficult to describe that record as one of unearned advantage.

The problem with the slogan is a failure of method, and historians have a name for it. Presentism is the habit of judging the past by the categories and comforts of the present, and it produces conclusions that are both confident and wrong. A label applied to a whole generation, without regard to what that generation did or endured, is not analysis. It is a way of settling a modern argument by recruiting the dead to one side, and the dead are not in a position to object.

I should declare my own position, since it bears on why I care about this. I am from The Left, and I therefore care about the vulnerable, a category that has to include the elderly and the dead, who cannot defend their motives and ideals and cannot answer back when a slogan is hung around their necks. Anyone who professes concern for the powerless ought to extend it to those who can no longer speak, and the 60,000 are about as silent and defenceless as people can be.

Gratitude, then, is a more accurate response than guilt, and also a more useful one. A country is a long inheritance, passed from those who built it to those who live in it, and a society that disowns its inheritance finds itself with little to stand on. The men of 1916 did not choose the war, and they did not ask for thanks, but they paid for what has been enjoyed since. To remember them accurately, as volunteers who gave everything, is not to deny that anyone else suffered. It is only to insist that the ledger be read honestly.

Today, on the 11th of November, is the day to remember them. Honour the 60,000 who did not return and the survivors who carried the war for the rest of their lives, and celebrate what they achieved, because the country that exists today was built on it. Lest they be forgotten.

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WAS WHITE MALE PRIVILEGE REAL FOR AUSTRALIAN SOLDIERS IN WORLD WAR ONE?

Melbourne Grammar lost about one in seven of the 1,353 former pupils who went to war, and Australia suffered 5,533 casualties at Fromelles in under 24 hours. Of 416,809 volunteers from a population of 4.9 million, about 60,000 died and more than 155,000 were wounded. Education and background offered no protection, which is why the privilege label fits that generation poorly.

Keywords: Australia World War One, ANZAC history, Melbourne Grammar, Fromelles, Gallipoli, white male privilege debate, JamieHMiller, Jamie Miller, Jamie H Miller