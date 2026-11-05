A South Korean study found plastic straws beat paper and plant-based ones in 10 of 16 categories. Paper straws had six times the carcinogens. Good intentions are not an environmental policy.

The cane toad was a good idea once, and so was the paper straw. A Korean study finds the humble plastic straw has the lowest footprint in 10 of 16 categories. History warns about well-meant fixes.

BG: History is rich in remedies that did more damage than the disease. In 1935 the cane toad was brought to Queensland to eat the beetles that were harming the sugar crop, and the toad, finding the beetles beyond its reach and everything else within it, has been spreading across northern Australia ever since. The same instinct, a wish to do something visible and decisive about a problem, has recurred many times, and it has now left its mark on the humble drinking straw.

The straw’s fall from favour was quick. Public alarm about plastic in the oceans, fed by pictures of turtles and seabirds in distress, led governments and businesses to abandon the plastic straw in favour of paper and a range of plant-based substitutes. The change was welcomed as a modest sacrifice for a large cause, and anyone who complained about a paper straw collapsing into pulp halfway through a milkshake was gently reminded that the planet mattered more than a comfortable drink.

A new study from South Korea’s Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment has now put the comparison to the test. It examined four kinds of straw, made of paper, conventional plastic, biodegradable plastic and a sugarcane-based plastic, and measured each across 16 environmental categories from the factory to the rubbish tip. The conventional plastic straw had the lowest environmental footprint in 10 of the 16, including human toxicity, fine particulate matter and overall climate change impact. It was worst only in the depletion of fossil fuel resources, which, given that it is made from fossil fuels, is hardly a revelation.

The paper straw fared poorly. Its carcinogenic potential was about 6.33 times that of the plastic straw, its effect on acidification roughly twice as great, and its impact on fine particulate matter and ozone depletion also higher, at 1.62 and 2.23 times. An earlier piece of research in 2023 had found chemicals of the PFAS family, the so-called forever chemicals, in about 90 percent of the paper straws tested, probably because they help to keep the paper waterproof. A material chosen to be kind to the sea, in other words, turned out to carry its own burden.

The sugarcane-based straw, made of what is called bio-based polyethylene, did worst of all. It had roughly 16 times the carcinogenic potential of the plastic straw and about 12 times the impact on fine particulate matter, with the largest environmental effect in 10 categories, including climate change and ozone depletion. The reason is not mysterious. It is chemically the same polyethylene as the ordinary straw and just as incapable of breaking down, but it must first be grown, which involves clearing land, fertilising the crop, harvesting it, carting the bulky plants to a factory and subjecting them to an elaborate chemical process.

There is a second finding, easy to overlook, which concerns what happens at the end. Straws were almost never recycled, and even when householders placed them in the recycling bin they tended to slip through the sorting machinery at the plant and end up in the rubbish anyway. The elaborate hope that a better material would solve the problem by being collected and reused rested on an assumption the machinery could not meet.

Policy, like history, often moves by symbol rather than measurement. The straw was an easy target, small and visible, and banning it allowed a government or a company to be seen acting on a very large issue. A fraction of the attention given to straws, directed at the real sources of ocean plastic, such as poorly managed waste and discarded fishing gear, might have achieved a good deal more. Nature may also eventually deal with part of the problem itself, for researchers have already found bacteria that have evolved to digest the plastic in drink bottles.

A word about where I stand, since a writer should declare it. I am from The Left, and as such I care about the planet and the vulnerable, which is exactly why I would like policies tested against evidence before they are celebrated. The vulnerable are usually the people who pay for symbolic gestures through higher prices, and the planet gains nothing from a ban that merely swaps one burden for a heavier one.

The lesson is an old one and not at all partisan. Before a remedy is adopted by law, it is worth asking what else it may set in motion, because the cane toad and the paper straw were both introduced with the best of intentions. The Korean study does not prove that plastic is blameless, but it does prove that good intentions need measuring.

Got thoughts? Outrage? Sarcasm? Drop a comment below.

Leave a comment

Share this with friends, if you like it — or with your enemies, if you don’t!

Share

Subscribe for free. It’s cheaper than therapy — and marginally less disturbing.

ARE PAPER STRAWS WORSE FOR THE ENVIRONMENT THAN PLASTIC STRAWS?

A South Korean study comparing four straw types found plastic had the lowest environmental footprint in 10 of 16 categories. Paper straws showed about six times the carcinogenic potential and twice the acidification, while plant-based polyethylene straws scored worst overall. Almost none of the straws were recycled, and PFAS were found in most paper straws in earlier research.

Keywords: plastic straws, paper straws, Korean straw study, environmental policy, life cycle assessment, PFAS paper straws, JamieHMiller, Jamie Miller, Jamie H Miller