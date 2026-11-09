Sri Lanka banned synthetic fertiliser overnight with no trial, no phase-in and no modelling. Rice yields fell 40 percent within months. A policy nobody tested became a crisis nobody needed.

Pilot a big idea before betting a nation on it. Sri Lanka skipped the test, then ran short of food, fuel and foreign currency. Untested policy is paid for by those with the least to spare.

RP: In science, there is a simple rule that every competent person learns early: before you bet something important on a new idea, test it on a small scale and see whether it works. The point is not that new ideas are bad. The point is that nature does not care how good an idea sounds, and the only way to find out whether it works is to check. In April 2021 the government of Sri Lanka ignored that rule entirely, and what followed amounted to an experiment on a whole country.

The order was signed by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and prohibited all synthetic agrochemicals across Sri Lanka in a single stroke. There was no phase-in period, no pilot program and no economic modelling that anyone has pointed to. Farmers had built their entire systems of production around those inputs, planting, fertilising and harvesting in patterns designed for them, and they were told to change overnight to a method that most of them had neither the knowledge nor the materials to carry out.

The results arrived quickly. Rice yields fell by around 40 percent within months, and tea, the country’s main export earner, dropped sharply. A nation that had fed itself for decades was suddenly scrambling to import rice it had once grown in abundance. Anyone who has run a simple experiment will recognise what happened: change a key input, remove it entirely, and the output changes. The surprise would have been if it had not.

The fertiliser ban did not act alone. The government had also cut taxes in earlier years without trimming its spending, which produces deficits and not prosperity, and it drained the state’s revenue at the same time as it damaged one of the economy’s main sources of foreign income. Foreign reserves evaporated. In April 2022 Sri Lanka defaulted on $51 billion in external debt, its first sovereign default since independence.

The consequences then spread through ordinary life. Fuel shipments stopped because the government had no foreign currency to pay for them, queues stretched for miles, and hospitals ran short of medicine. Each of these is a separate failure, but they share a cause, which is that the economy had lost the capacity to pay for what it needed. When farmers cannot grow enough and exporters cannot earn enough, the money runs out and everything else follows.

By July 2022 protesters had stormed the Presidential Palace in Colombo, and images of them swimming in the president’s pool were broadcast around the world. Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives. It is easy to dwell on the spectacle, but the real story is in the earlier months, when a population that had been fed went hungry because of a decision taken without checking.

The word for what the government did is not malice. It is overconfidence, and it is the same failing that appears whenever a policy is driven by a belief rather than by evidence. Organic farming has a place, and there are farms that do it well, but a method that works on one farm with trained operators cannot be imposed on millions of growers in a single season. A trial on a few districts would have exposed the problem at a modest cost, and a phased reduction would have allowed adaptation. Skipping both turned a hypothesis into a disaster.

Let me be plain about my own position, because the facts here should not be seen as belonging to one side. I am from The Left, and I therefore care about the planet and the vulnerable, which is exactly why this episode matters to me. The planet gained nothing from a collapse in output that drove desperate people to clear more land and spend scarce money on imports, and the vulnerable, the poor, the sick and the hungry, were the first to pay. Good intentions deserve to be backed by good measurement, and anyone who truly cares ought to insist on it.

The lesson is therefore a practical one that applies well beyond Sri Lanka. Policies that affect food, energy and the money supply should be introduced gradually, tested where possible and reversed quickly when the data come in badly. Governments that skip these steps are gambling with other people’s lives, and the evidence from Colombo shows how quickly the gamble can be lost.

Got thoughts? Outrage? Sarcasm? Drop a comment below.

Leave a comment

Share this with friends, if you like it — or with your enemies, if you don’t!

Share

Subscribe for free. It’s cheaper than therapy — and marginally less disturbing.

WHAT HAPPENED WHEN SRI LANKA BANNED CHEMICAL FERTILIZER IN 2021?

In April 2021 Sri Lanka banned all synthetic agrochemicals with no phase-in period or pilot programs. Rice yields fell about 40 percent within months and tea, the main export earner, dropped sharply. With tax cuts and falling reserves, the country defaulted on $51 billion in external debt in April 2022, and the president fled after protesters stormed the palace in July 2022.

Keywords: Sri Lanka fertiliser ban, Sri Lanka economic crisis, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, organic farming policy, rice yields collapse, sovereign default, JamieHMiller, Jamie Miller, Jamie H Miller