The government wants to protect you online by watching you. The eSafety Commissioner could collect sensitive data, share it overseas, and call it care. Nothing says safety like surveillance.

A nanny state with a data hoard is still a nanny state. Australia’s digital duty of care would let one regulator collect, share and reuse your private details. Safety has never looked so nosy.

OP: There is a particular kind of person who cannot see a door without wanting to hold the key. In Australia, that person has been given a bill. The Online Safety Amendment (Digital Duty of Care) Bill 2026 passed the House of Representatives at the end of October, and as I write it is in the Senate, where the government hopes to see it done and dusted before Christmas. Its stated purpose is to make the internet safe. Its likely effect, according to its critics, is to make the internet a place where somebody is always reading over your shoulder.

The mechanism is gloriously bureaucratic. Under existing law, the eSafety Commissioner counts as an “enforcement body” under the Privacy Act only for some purposes, when administering a law that imposes a penalty. Under the bill, the Commissioner would count for all “enforcement-related activities”, a phrase that, the Privacy Act helpfully explains, includes surveillance, intelligence gathering and monitoring. Now, I am a great believer in clear labelling, and I admire a statute that says “surveillance” in plain words. But there is a difference between a thing being called surveillance in a definition and a thing being done to you in your bedroom at midnight.

Why does the label matter? Because enforcement bodies are excused from some of the rules that bind the rest of us. Under the Australian Privacy Principles, ordinary organisations must be careful about collecting sensitive information, which covers your political opinions, religious beliefs, sexual orientation, health, union membership and the like. Enforcement bodies may collect it without your consent if they reasonably believe it is reasonably necessary for one of their functions. Two “reasonablys” in a row, you will notice, is the legislative equivalent of a man saying “trust me” twice.

And the functions are not narrow. They include promoting online safety, which is a bit like having a function of promoting happiness: you can justify almost anything in its name. The critics’ argument is that the Commissioner would be allowed to collect the kind of information that could profile an individual or map trends across the whole internet, and would not necessarily need your permission to do it.

Then there is the sharing. Online services, the argument goes, would be permitted to hand over identifiable information when they reasonably believe it is reasonably necessary for the Commissioner’s enforcement work, and the Commissioner could pass it back and forth with them. That might include your name, address, account details, browsing history, interests and opinions. Any company that has ever received a polite letter from a regulator will tell you what happens next. It hands things over. It does not do so because it is evil. It does so because the penalties for saying no are worse than the penalties for saying yes, and no lawyer has ever been fired for being too helpful to the authorities.

The data would not necessarily stay at home, either. The Commissioner already has a function of disclosing information to foreign regulators, and the rules that normally require care before sending data overseas have an exception for government agencies working on enforcement. The bill’s critics note that the duty of care covers how services handle lawful use as well as illegal content, so the information shared could belong to perfectly law-abiding citizens, not just criminals. Your holiday photos, your health searches and your late-night opinions could, in theory, be on a flight to an agency in a country you have never visited.

Meanwhile, every online service would have to write a risk assessment identifying “reasonably foreseeable” risks of harm, a standard so elastic you could use it to hang washing. According to the critics, the consideration of user privacy was in the exposure draft, then quietly removed when the bill was tabled. The Commissioner and approved researchers could operate fake accounts, in the bill’s phrase “sock puppet identities”, and the Commissioner’s information-gathering powers would include criminal penalties for refusing to give sworn testimony. All of it feeds a loop: monitor, collect, write guidance, watch the services adopt it, and monitor again.

I come from the Left, and my sympathy has always run to the vulnerable, which is why a regulator with a permanent peephole makes my skin crawl. The vulnerable are the first to be harmed when data leaks, and the first to be profiled when somebody decides their opinions are inconvenient. A teenager researching her sexuality, a man looking up a diagnosis, a woman fleeing an abusive home: these are exactly the people for whom privacy is not a luxury but a shelter. Protecting them by building a bigger database about them is a bit like protecting a bank by publishing the combination.

None of this means the people behind the bill are villains. Most of them, I am sure, are decent public servants who want children to be safe, which is an excellent thing to want. But history suggests that powers granted for the sake of the children tend to find their way, by gradual and sensible steps, to the rest of us. The question is not whether the Commissioner would use these powers wisely this year. The question is what the next Commissioner, and the one after that, will do with them.

There is an easy test for any law of this kind. Ask whether you would be comfortable with your worst political enemy holding the keys. If the answer is no, then the answer to the bill should be the same. Safety is a fine thing, but a society in which everyone is carefully monitored for their own protection is not safe. It is merely supervised, and every nanny state in history has believed it was doing the supervising out of love.

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WHAT DOES THE DIGITAL DUTY OF CARE BILL MEAN FOR YOUR ONLINE PRIVACY IN AUSTRALIA.

What does the digital duty of care bill mean for online privacy? Critics argue it would make the eSafety Commissioner an enforcement body under the Privacy Act, letting it collect sensitive information, share identifiable data with online services and overseas agencies, and feed it into rule-making, while privacy was dropped from risk assessments. They warn of a chilling effect on speech.

digital duty of care, eSafety Commissioner, online privacy Australia, Privacy Act 1988, internet censorship, nanny state, JamieHMiller, Jamie Miller, Jamie H Miller