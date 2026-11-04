The left-right spectrum puts tyranny at both ends and freedom in the middle. That explains nothing. The only line worth drawing runs from zero to total coercion, and Stalin and Hitler share it.

Different flags, same mechanism. The state decides who deserves to exist and on what terms. Left or right, you get robbed either way, and only the paperwork differs. Stop arguing about colours.

OP: Every dinner party contains a person who is eager to explain where you stand politically, using a diagram that looks like it was drawn on a napkin by a mildly drunk geometry teacher. There is a line. On the left end sit the people who want to share everything, on the right end sit the people who want to own everything, and somewhere in the middle, apparently, sits everybody who has to go to work in the morning. The diagram is so familiar that most people never stop to ask whether it measures anything at all.

Look at what it actually does. At the far left end it places communism, at the far right end it places fascism, and between them it arranges a gentle gradient of moderation, as though the real contest were between too much of one thing and too much of the other. The curious feature of this picture is that the two ends turn out to resemble each other far more than either resembles the middle. The Soviet Politburo shot and starved kulaks for the crime of holding grain. The National Socialists murdered Jews for the supposed crime of holding capital. The scapegoats differed, the justifications differed, and the speeches were delivered in different languages, but the mechanism was identical: the state decided who deserved to exist and on what terms.

A line with tyranny at both poles and liberty in the middle is a strange thing to draw, because it does not describe a single quantity. It is rather like measuring temperature with a thermometer on which freezing and boiling share the same mark, and then complaining that the readings are confusing. The variable that actually matters is the concentration of coercive power, meaning how much of your life a government can compel you to arrange as it sees fit. That runs along a perfectly sensible axis from no coercion at all to total coercion. Put on that line, Mao’s China and Hitler’s Germany sit about a centimetre apart, and no amount of arguing over the flags can separate them.

The economics tell the same story. Venezuela under Maduro, with its price controls, its seized factories and its empty shelves, was in structural terms a close cousin of Mussolini’s Italy, with its corporatist control of industry and labour, even though one was draped in socialist slogans and the other in Roman ones. Both told businesses what to produce, what to charge and whom to hire, and both discovered that an economy managed from the centre produces an enormous amount of paperwork and a disappointing amount of bread. The aesthetics changed with the decade. The mechanics did not.

Modern political commentary has made things worse by treating the words far left and far right as though they described fixed positions. Today, what the media calls far right is frequently nationalism combined with scepticism about markets, which is to say state capitalism with a flag. What the media calls far left is frequently internationalism combined with the abolition of markets, which is state capitalism with a committee. The ordinary citizen is robbed either way. The only difference is whether the forms he has to fill in are printed in red or in black.

Consider the prefix far, which sounds weighty and analytical but does almost no analytical work. It signals nothing except the emotional distance between the speaker and whatever he happens to dislike. Somebody who thinks a policy is too extreme calls it far left or far right according to his own taste, and the audience nods because it already knows which team it supports. A word that can be applied to anything its user finds objectionable is not a description. It is a sneer wearing a lab coat.

So what is a useful test? Ask what a government may do to a person who disagrees with it. Can it fix the price of his bread, conscript his labour, confiscate his savings or jail him for saying the wrong thing? If the answer to all four is yes, the colour of the flag flying above the ministry is irrelevant. A government that controls prices, conscripts labour and criminalises dissent is totalitarian, whether it calls itself the people’s republic or the national revival, and the people living under it have never found the distinction comforting.

I come from the Left, and I have no desire to hide it, which is exactly why I am so impatient with the fashionable spectrum. A person on my side of the argument is meant to care about the planet and the vulnerable, and the historical record is brutal on the subject of what concentrated power does to both. The great engines of ecological devastation in the twentieth century were centrally planned economies that poisoned their own rivers, and the vulnerable were always the first to be rounded up, relocated or starved. If I want the weak protected, my first loyalty must be to the limits on power, not to the team shirt of whoever happens to hold it.

None of this means all governments are the same or that every regulation is the first step to a gulag. Societies live happily with taxes, courts, schools and traffic lights, and the interesting questions are all about degree and about who holds the leash. But it does mean the choice we are usually offered, left versus right, is a distraction. It keeps people shouting at each other about colours while the real variable, the amount of power sitting in a few hands, quietly goes up.

The next time somebody tells you with great confidence that a politician is far left or far right, it is worth asking a duller and more useful question: how much coercion would this person like to have? The answer will tell you more than any label. And if the answer is a great deal, you can stop worrying about which wing he claims, because the end result will be the same, and the paperwork will arrive in triplicate.

Got thoughts? Outrage? Sarcasm? Drop a comment below.

Leave a comment

Share this with friends, if you like it — or with your enemies, if you don’t!

Share

Subscribe for free. It’s cheaper than therapy — and marginally less disturbing.

IS THE LEFT-RIGHT POLITICAL SPECTRUM MISLEADING.

Is the left-right political spectrum misleading? A look at why measuring politics by how much coercive power a government holds, rather than by left versus right, shows communist and fascist regimes sharing the same mechanisms, and why the labels far left and far right hide more than they reveal about price controls, forced labour and censorship.

Key words: left right political spectrum, political spectrum explained, coercion versus freedom, totalitarianism comparison, far left far right, state capitalism, JamieHMiller, Jamie Miller, Jamie H Miller