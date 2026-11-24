A hydrocarbon-free economy sounds lovely. The world had one in 1800. Life expectancy was under 30 and dinner was cooked over dung. Please, do go back first and let everyone know how it goes.

Solar panels make electricity. Electricity is about a fifth of the world’s energy. Fertiliser, jet fuel and plastics are not on the sun’s CV. Hydrocarbons got the job. No thank-you card.

TK: Every few months, someone at a conference with an excellent buffet announces that the world must “transition away from hydrocarbons”. They say it with the serenity of a person who has never had to light a fire to boil an egg. So it is worth gently pointing out that a hydrocarbon-free economy is not a bold futuristic experiment. It is a historical re-enactment, and the last time it was staged, around 1800, the reviews were poor.

Two hundred years ago the planet held roughly a billion people, life expectancy at birth was under 30, and more than four in ten children died before their fifth birthday. That was the artisanal, small-batch, locally sourced lifestyle the wellness industry keeps trying to sell back to people at £14 a jar. Heat came from wood, charcoal, straw and dung, light from tallow and whale oil, and power from muscle, which had to be fed, which meant more land, which meant fewer forests. Britain chopped down so much woodland that it had to import timber and then dig up coal, which tells you everything about how well “just use nature” worked out for nature.

Then there are the whales. Hydrocarbons are routinely accused of killing the planet’s wildlife, and fair enough, they have done their share of damage. But the whales were rescued from the lamp-oil business not by a treaty or a hashtag but by kerosene refined from crude oil. Somewhere in the Atlantic, a sperm whale is quietly grateful to a refinery, though it will never say so publicly, because that would ruin its brand.

Notice, too, that hydrocarbons were never undiscovered. The Babylonians used bitumen as mortar, engineers in Han dynasty Sichuan piped natural gas through bamboo to boil brine for salt, and the Japanese court was presented with “burning water” in the year 668, which sounds like the worst cocktail in history. The ancient world had the stuff. What it lacked was the refinery, that unglamorous, much-sneered-at bit of kit that turns a smelly puddle into something that can power a lorry without poisoning the driver.

Now for the part where the sums get awkward. Wind turbines and solar panels make electricity, and electricity is only about a fifth of the world’s final energy use. Nobody has yet persuaded a breeze to produce jet fuel, asphalt, synthetic rubber or the plastic in a hospital heart monitor. Nearly half of humanity eats thanks to fertiliser made from natural gas or coal, the sort of detail that tends to go missing from slogans. The turbines, the electric cars and the phone on which you will angrily share this are all built with products derived from hydrocarbons, so the renewables industry is a magnificent child of the hydrocarbon age that has been sent to tell its parent to leave.

Meanwhile, about 2.1 billion people still cook with wood, charcoal, dung, crop waste, kerosene or raw coal, and the World Health Organization links household air pollution to roughly 2.9 million premature deaths a year. For a quarter of humanity, the hydrocarbon-free economy is not a thought experiment. It is Tuesday.

Before anyone reaches for the comment box: I am from The Left, and it is exactly because I care about the planet and the vulnerable that I would like the plan to survive contact with a calculator. A household cooking over dung is not helped by a communiqué, and a forest is not saved by a policy that sends everyone back to the woodpile. Caring is not a feeling you post online. It is the boring business of making sure the poorest person on earth gets a clean stove before the richest one gets another keynote.

None of this means hydrocarbons deserve a fan club. Develop renewables by all means, and plant-based alternatives too, which are made of carbon as well, a fact purists tend to discover late. But anyone who calls a hydrocarbon-free economy a cleaner future is describing 1800 with better lighting. Short lives, buried children and stripped forests are what was on the brochure, and nobody who has read it honestly has asked for the sequel.

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WHAT WOULD A HYDROCARBON-FREE ECONOMY ACTUALLY LOOK LIKE?

Wondering what a hydrocarbon-free economy would actually look like? In 1800 life expectancy was under 30, whales were hunted for lamp oil and forests were stripped for fuel. This article explains why hydrocarbons never went away, why wind and solar only make electricity, and why fertiliser, plastics and jet fuel still depend on oil, gas and coal. A funny, sceptical look at net zero slogans.

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hydrocarbon-free economy, oil and gas benefits, net zero, wind and solar limits, synthetic fertiliser, energy poverty, JamieHMiller, Jamie Miller, Jamie H Miller