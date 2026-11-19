The great tulip crash of 1637 is usually told as a tale of national madness. It was a small circle of traders in a few Dutch towns. Courts treated bad contracts as wagers, and the economy carried on.

Tulip prices fell when buyers stopped believing in them. No bank failed, no bailout was needed, and Dutch trade kept growing. The famous panic looks more like a market correcting than going mad.

BG: Some stories are told so often that they are believed without anyone checking whether the facts support them. The tulip mania of 1637 is among the most celebrated, and in popular retelling it runs roughly like this. A whole nation, in the grip of delirium, traded its savings for flower bulbs, and when the bubble burst the Dutch Republic collapsed into poverty. It is a splendid fable and it has been used for nearly four centuries to warn against speculation, greed and the folly of crowds. The difficulty is that most of it appears not to have happened.

The foundation of the story is true. In the 1630s the tulip had become a fashionable object among the wealthy Dutch, and rare varieties, with their striking streaks and flames of colour, fetched high prices. By the winter of 1636 to 1637, trade in the most sought-after bulbs, concentrated in a handful of taverns and merchants’ rooms in Haarlem, Amsterdam and a few other towns, had seen prices rise for months. Much of the dealing was in forward contracts that required little money down and promised delivery only when the bulbs were lifted from the ground in summer. Buyers were, in effect, trading promises about flowers that were still asleep in the soil.

In early February the mood shifted. At a routine auction in Haarlem, a seller found no takers at the price he expected. Word moved quickly through the same small circle of dealers, as it does in any trade where the participants know one another. Within days, contracts that had looked like certain profit became obligations nobody wished to meet. Merchants who had agreed to sell bulbs they did not yet own either scrambled to settle or quietly walked away. The price of tulips fell, and the excitement went out of the taverns.

What followed is where the legend and the record part company. A few dealers who had extended credit to fellow traders absorbed losses. The courts, asked to enforce the most inflated agreements, declined, treating them as wagers rather than ordinary sales, and wagers were not something the law was eager to uphold. That, according to modern historians, was more or less the whole of the episode. There was no general panic, no queue outside the banks, no wave of bankruptcies sweeping through the towns.

Consider what did not happen. Trade and shipping, the activities that had already made the Dutch Republic the most commercial society in Europe, carried on as before. Finance and manufacturing were unaffected. Credit remained available for ordinary business, output did not fall for any sustained period, and employment did not collapse. The accounts that describe widespread ruin were written later, often by moralists who found the tale useful, and each retelling added a little more drama. Researchers who have gone back to the surviving records, among them the historian Anne Goldgar, have found little sign of the ruin the legend describes.

It is worth pausing on why the legend lasted. Stories of folly appeal to something in human nature. They flatter the reader by suggesting that he would never have been so foolish, and they suit the purposes of those who distrust markets. A tale of a nation ruined by flowers is a cheap and convenient argument for regulation, restraint and the supervision of other people’s money. The fact that the evidence is thin has not prevented the tale from being repeated by preachers, politicians and, at times, economists.

Australians have their own episodes of excitement, and they make a useful comparison. In 1969 and 1970 the shares of the nickel explorer Poseidon rose with extraordinary speed on reports of a rich discovery in Western Australia, and then fell as the early promise gave way to more sober assessments. Plenty of investors lost money, and the boom has been remembered ever since as a lesson. But the country went on, mining continued to develop and the wider economy was hardly bent. A spectacular rise and fall in the price of an asset is not the same thing as a collapse of an economy, and the two are frequently confused.

The more interesting reading of the Dutch episode is that it shows markets working rather than failing. When buyers no longer valued the bulbs at the old price, the price adjusted at once. Contracts that could not be honoured were abandoned, and those that could were settled. No central authority was needed to decide the new valuation or to redistribute capital afterwards. The people involved revised their estimates, some at a loss, and the rest of the economy continued with its work. What looks from a distance like mania can be a small group of traders discovering, in real time, that they had overestimated.

I come from the Left, and I mention it because the topic is often used against people of my political tradition’s persuasion, and by them. I care about the vulnerable, and my instinct is to ask who actually pays when speculation goes wrong. In this case, the evidence suggests, the loss fell mainly on the wealthy dealers who had played the game, not on ordinary families. That is a feature worth noticing, because the real harm of a financial crisis arises when losses spread into banks, jobs and savings, and the Dutch episode did not do that. Where it did not, perhaps it should be called a correction rather than a catastrophe.

The Dutch economy’s expansion in the decades after 1637 is the best evidence available. The Republic went on to prosper, its merchants traded around the globe and its capital markets became the envy of Europe. A people recovering from the supposed greatest speculative disaster in history do not usually behave in that fashion. They behave like a people who had a small and local quarrel in the taverns, adjusted their prices and went back to business.

History has a habit of being more modest than its legends. The tulip story survives because it is memorable, and because it teaches a lesson that many people want to learn. But the accurate version teaches a different one: that prices can fall sharply without ruining a society, that courts and traders can sort out their quarrels, and that a market, left to adjust, is often quicker and wiser than the moralists who warn against it.

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WAS THE DUTCH TULIP MANIA OF 1637 REALLY AN ECONOMIC DISASTER?

Was the Dutch tulip mania of 1637 really an economic disaster? A look at what actually happened in the tulip bulb trade, why historians say the crash was small and local, how courts treated the inflated contracts, why the wider Dutch economy kept growing, and what the story shows about how markets adjust prices.

Key words: tulip mania myth, Dutch tulip crash 1637, Dutch Golden Age economy, speculative bubbles history, forward contracts tulips, market price adjustment, JamieHMiller, Jamie Miller, Jamie H Miller