Keynes gave governments a permission slip disguised as economics: spend freely, debts are investments, and someone else can worry about the consequences. They never stopped cashing it in.

The man who told governments that saving was a vice during a downturn also made himself a personal fortune trading currencies. He understood money perfectly. His policy advice ignored that entirely.

A PRINTER OF OTHER PEOPLE’S MONEY.

Today we celebrate - or at least acknowledge - the publication of John Maynard Keynes’ book A Treatise on Money (Two volumes): Published on this day in 1930.

Every profession eventually produces someone who tells the powerful exactly what they were already hoping to hear, and dresses the flattery up convincingly enough that it survives for a century. Economics produced its most successful version of this figure in John Maynard Keynes, a Cambridge-educated Etonian groomed from birth to advise the sort of people who run things, which he then did, extraordinarily well, for the rest of his working life.

The timing mattered enormously. By the 1930s, the Depression had thoroughly wrecked public confidence in markets left to their own devices, and politicians everywhere were desperately searching for intellectual cover to spend money that did not, strictly speaking, exist yet. Keynes supplied that cover with his 1936 book, The General Theory of Employment, Interest and Money, a work that told governments precisely what they had been waiting to hear all along: deficits were stimulus, debts were investments, thrift during a downturn was practically an act of sabotage, and the state could manage the entire economy’s aggregate demand more capably than millions of individuals quietly making their own decisions with their own money.

The actual mechanics deserve a closer look than the reputation usually gets. Keynes proposed that government spending, filling the hole left by falling private investment, would generate a multiplier effect, with each borrowed dollar cycling through the economy and somehow producing more than a dollar of output in return. Henry Hazlitt spent considerable effort dismantling this argument piece by piece in 1959’s The Failure of the New Economics, pointing out the rather obvious detail the multiplier conveniently glosses over: the money has to come from somewhere first. Borrow it from private investment and you have crowded that investment out. Wealth does not multiply simply because it has been rerouted through a government department on its way to somewhere else.

I am from the Left, and I raise this precisely because caring about the vulnerable means caring about who eventually pays the bill for a theory this convenient. Somebody always does, whether through inflation quietly eating a pensioner’s savings or through the interest payments on accumulated debt that crowd out the very social spending governments claim to be protecting. Genuine concern for ordinary people does not sit comfortably with a doctrine that treats future consequences as somebody else’s inconvenient problem to solve later.

It is worth noting that Keynes himself was no wide-eyed idealist detached from money’s realities. He speculated heavily and successfully in currency markets, managed King’s College’s investment fund with considerable skill, and built a personal fortune along the way, understanding financial risk with an intimacy that makes his public prescriptions all the harder to excuse rather than easier. His most quoted line, that in the long run everyone is dead, was offered as a kind of shrug at the long-term consequences of inflation and debt, a joke that generations of finance ministers somehow absorbed as serious fiscal doctrine rather than the flippant aside it was clearly intended as.

What Keynes actually built was never really a science in the sense the discipline likes to claim for itself. It was a permission structure, elegant enough to silence sceptical critics and simple enough for any minister to repeat confidently at a press conference without understanding a word of the underlying mathematics. Every sovereign debt crisis since 1945 carries some trace of that original permission slip, still being cashed by governments who found it considerably easier to borrow than to explain why they hadn’t.

See more of today’s articles at: https://JamieHMiller.SubStack.com

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A CAMBRIDGE ECONOMIST HANDED GOVERNMENTS THE PERFECT EXCUSE TO SPEND MONEY THEY DID NOT HAVE. Deficits were rebranded as stimulus, debt as investment, and thrift as something to be discouraged in hard times. The multiplier effect promised free growth from borrowed money, ignoring where that money actually came from. Critics dismantled the arithmetic within a generation, and politicians kept quoting it anyway. Every sovereign debt crisis since has carried the same fingerprints.