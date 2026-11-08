East Germany built a wall to keep its citizens in, which says a lot about the product. Millions had already left. A Trabant took years to get. The state’s best retention policy was a machine gun.

The Wall fell after a muddled press conference. A spokesman said new travel rules applied immediately. Thousands turned up. The guards gave in. Empires sometimes end with a fumbled sentence.

TK: Most businesses, when customers start leaving in large numbers, ask what they are doing wrong. They hold meetings, commission surveys and eventually, if the situation is dire enough, improve the product. East Germany chose a different route. Having watched about three and a half million of its citizens decamp to the West between 1949 and 1961, the Socialist Unity Party concluded that the sensible response was not to make the country more attractive but to make the exits more difficult. On the thirteenth of August 1961 it began building a wall overnight, which is the sort of speed that suggests the project had been planned considerably longer than anyone admitted.

Think about what this means. A wall is a form of advertising in reverse. If you are building one around your own country, you are telling the world that you do not believe anyone would stay if they had a choice, and you are doing it in concrete, which is hard to take back. Normally a government that is genuinely successful attracts immigrants and has to build walls on the other side. It is a rare and distinctive achievement to have a border that exists chiefly so that your own population cannot see what the neighbours are having for dinner.

The product itself was not helping. East German factories turned out goods that few people wanted, at costs that nobody could properly calculate, because without real prices nobody knew whether a factory was creating wealth or consuming it. The symbol of the whole enterprise was the Trabant, a small car made largely of a plastic composite and powered by a two-stroke engine that sounded like an angry lawnmower. Buyers waited more than a decade to receive one. It is hard to think of a more perfect metaphor for socialism than a vehicle you have to wait eleven years to buy and would then be embarrassed to drive.

Wages were set by officials rather than by markets, which meant that the person who worked hard was paid roughly the same as the person who turned up and looked busy. This is a mild form of insanity, but it is also entirely logical. If you reward compliance rather than productivity, you get compliance. A citizen who could not vote against the system, because the ballots were controlled by the party that ran it, could still vote with his feet, and for as long as he could, he did. It says something that the most reliable opinion poll in East Germany was the number of people leaving.

The Wall, then, was the state admitting defeat in the plainest language available. When the ideology stopped persuading, concrete and barbed wire took its place. Guards were instructed to shoot people who tried to cross, and at least 140 people were killed attempting to escape between 1961 and 1989. That is the sort of statistic that makes it very hard to claim the arrangement was popular. A government that retains its population by shooting them has, at least, produced one honest price signal: what it will cost you to leave.

The truly delightful part is how it ended, because it did not end with a great battle, a heroic speech or a revolution in the manner of the history textbooks. On the ninth of November 1989, an East German official named Günter Schabowski gave a press conference to announce new travel regulations. Asked when they took effect, he consulted his notes, shuffled through them and said, as far as he knew, immediately. He had apparently not been told that the rules were supposed to start the following day. Thousands of citizens heard the news and went to the border to see whether it was true.

At the crossings, the guards had received no orders, and there were far more people than they could stop. After hours of tension, they opened the gates. People poured through, climbed on the Wall, danced and hugged complete strangers, and the greatest instrument of political control in Europe was undone by a mumbled sentence at a poorly briefed press conference. History does have a sense of humour, and it is frequently a cruel one for people who think they have the future organised.

I come from the Left, and I should say that I have always been uncomfortable with how quickly some of my own side forget this story. I care about the vulnerable, and nobody was more vulnerable than the ordinary East Germans who could not leave, could not speak freely and could not buy a decent car. A political creed that claims to stand up for the powerless cannot ignore a regime that built a wall to keep them in. If that creed wants to be believed, it needs to acknowledge, without squirming, what the Wall was for.

Today the anniversary is celebrated with concerts, flowers and speeches, which is fine, but there is a more useful way to mark it. Next time someone proposes a system in which the state knows best, controls the prices, sets the wages and gets to decide who may leave, ask what they intend to do when the customers start walking out. If the answer involves barbed wire, you have your answer. And if it involves a press conference, bring a camera.

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WHY DID THE BERLIN WALL FALL IN 1989 AND WHY WAS IT BUILT.

Why did the Berlin Wall fall in 1989, and why was it built in the first place? A look at how East Germany lost millions of citizens, why it walled in its own people, what life under central planning was like, from the Trabant waiting list to border guards, and how a muddled press conference helped open the gates.

Key words: Berlin Wall fall 1989, why Berlin Wall was built, East Germany socialism, Trabant waiting list, Gunter Schabowski press conference, Cold War history, JamieHMiller, Jamie Miller, Jamie H Miller