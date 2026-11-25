Poachers nearly wiped out Kazakhstan’s saiga antelope. Law enforcement and oil money brought them back from 50,000 to over 4 million. No summit required. The steppe did fine without your sermon.

Polar bears, tigers and saiga all bounced back when people stopped shooting them. Hunting limits beat carbon taxes. The animals never read the apocalypse script, and bless them for it.

OP: There is a type of person who believes the fate of every living creature depends on a single gas, and that the gas can be managed from a conference centre in a city with excellent restaurants. The saiga antelope has never met this person. The saiga, which looks like a sheep that lost an argument with an anteater, has been surviving things for rather longer than conference centres have existed.

In the early 1990s about a million of them wandered the steppe of Kazakhstan, a country so vast it borders Russia, China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and two inland seas, which is a lot of neighbours to be polite to. Then the Soviet Union collapsed, and the nuisance of law enforcement went with it. Poachers arrived for the males’ horns, which are prized in East Asia’s traditional medicine trade, and by the early 2000s fewer than 50,000 animals remained. With the bulls gone the herds could barely breed, and biologists were drafting the obituary.

Nobody fixed this with a carbon tax. No solar farm was built to frighten off poachers, and no communiqué was ever read aloud to a man with a rifle and a horn buyer. In 2006 the Kazakh government joined local and foreign conservation groups to launch the Altyn Dala Conservation Initiative, which now looks after up to 75 million hectares of grassland, semi-desert and wetland, an area about the size of Texas, the standard unit for things too big to picture. The saiga have since climbed past 4 million, an eightyfold rebound and one of the great wild mammal recoveries of modern times.

The good news did not stop with the antelope. Two wild Przewalski’s horse foals were born in Kazakhstan, the first in two centuries, and the kulan, a wild ass, has been reintroduced. Tigers are being brought back to the Ili-Balkhash region, where hunting finished off the Caspian tiger in the last century. Elsewhere, India counted 3,682 wild tigers in 2022, more than double its 2006 tally, and there are now roughly 26,000 polar bears in the Arctic. In every case the recipe was dull and practical: stop the shooting, and give the animals their land back.

The steppe’s climate, meanwhile, has never sat still. Pollen records and lake sediments show long droughts and cold snaps across Central Asia well before anyone owned a car. Saiga once wandered the grasslands alongside woolly mammoths during the last great glacial advance, and the mammoths, being unavailable for comment, did not make it through. An animal that rode out the end of the Ice Age is not likely to be undone by a modest warming. It is undone when people kill it faster than it can breed.

Now for the part that should be printed on a tea towel. Kazakhstan is a major producer of oil, gas and coal, with about 30 billion barrels of proven crude reserves, which puts it around twelfth in the world. The Tengiz expansion is due to add some 12 million metric tons a year, and the economy grew 6.5 per cent in 2025, its best showing in over a decade, largely on the back of oil. The survey planes, the patrol trucks and the veterinary labs all run on hydrocarbons, and the rangers are paid by a hydrocarbon economy. The saiga are being rescued by the very stuff the sermons say will doom them, and irony is clearly not dead. It just drives a patrol truck.

Before anyone rushes to the comment box with a pitchfork, I am from The Left, and that is precisely why I care about the planet and the vulnerable and would like the money to land where it does some good. The vulnerable include herders on the steppe and people in poor countries who are lectured about emissions by rich ones, while the planet includes one extremely nervous antelope. Caring, in my experience, is measured in animals still breathing and children still fed, not in adjectives.

The argument that follows is not complicated. Billions chasing net-zero targets, critics say, have yet to rescue a single endangered species, while the same money in developing countries could pay for the unglamorous, effective conservation Kazakhstan has done. Rangers, fences, enforcement and habitat do not make for a grand narrative, but they have a distinct advantage over the alternative, which is that the antelope are visibly there.

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HOW DID KAZAKHSTAN SAVE THE SAIGA ANTELOPE FROM EXTINCTION?

Wondering how Kazakhstan saved the saiga antelope from extinction? Poaching cut the herd to under 50,000 after the Soviet collapse, then enforcement and a huge conservation initiative brought it back past 4 million. This witty article looks at why hunting limits and habitat worked, how oil money pays for the rangers, and why climate slogans were not the hero of the story. A funny, sceptical read.

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saiga antelope recovery, Kazakhstan wildlife conservation, Altyn Dala Conservation Initiative, wildlife conservation vs climate policy, polar bear and tiger recovery, Kazakhstan oil and conservation, JamieHMiller, Jamie Miller, Jamie H Miller