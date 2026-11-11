South Korea’s army shrank from 563,000 to 450,000 in six years. North Korea is getting Russian help. America wants Seoul to carry more of the load, just as the load is getting heavier.

Korean shipyards can fix American warships, and that is the easy win. Handing over the peninsula is the hard part, because the soldiers are not being born. Demographics beats strategy, every time.

ZP: Alliances are drawn on maps and then tested by birth rates. The one between America and South Korea is a good example, because washington DC wants Seoul to take over the job of holding the peninsula so that American forces can be pointed at China, and Seoul is discovering that it has neither the people nor the quiet neighbourhood to do it. The likely result is a deal that works well in the shipyard and badly on the front line.

Start with how the arrangement was built. The 1953 Mutual Defense Treaty covered armed attacks on either country’s territory in the Pacific, but it never obliged South Korea to join every American war in the region. For decades that distinction did not matter, because roughly 28,500 American troops sat in the country for a single purpose, which was to stop the North. Now the purpose is widening, and the 2026 National Defense Strategy asks Seoul to take the primary job of deterring Pyongyang while American support becomes more limited.

The reason America wants the flexibility is geography. Turn the map so that east is up and the peninsula looks like a platform parked beside two rivals. Across the Yellow Sea sits Qingdao, home to the headquarters of China’s Northern Theater Command Navy. Beyond the Bohai Strait is the Huludao shipyard, where China builds nuclear-powered submarines, and to the northeast is Vladivostok, the base of Russia’s Pacific Fleet. Add Japan and the Philippines, and Korea becomes one more piece of a denial defence along the first island chain.

The most valuable thing Korea offers is not soldiers but steel. In March 2025 the supply ship USNS Wally Schirra finished a seven-month overhaul at Hanwha Ocean, and every repair done in the region is a ship that does not have to cross the Pacific and back. The American navy has too few yards and too much ocean, so a sustainment hub in Korea is worth more than another brigade. An MQ-9 surveillance squadron at Kunsan adds eyes over the Yellow Sea, although its wartime value depends on surviving the first day.

That is exactly where Seoul’s discomfort starts. After the 2017 deployment of the THAAD missile defence system, China restricted tourism and squeezed Korean businesses, which showed that cooperating with washington DC can cost money even in peacetime. Iran’s attacks on Gulf states that host American forces showed that supporting a war can invite retaliation without firing a shot, and Korean shipyards would sit near the top of any Chinese target list. Trust is also thin at the working level: Korean officers protested in February when American fighters met Chinese aircraft during Yellow Sea drills without senior Koreans being briefed in time, and in August the allies cut exercises short after President Donald Trump ordered the Pentagon to scale them back.

Meanwhile the threat next door is getting better. North Korea already has a defence treaty with China, and in 2024 it signed a pact with Russia that includes mutual military assistance. Its troops have picked up drone and artillery experience in the fighting around Kursk, and a multinational sanctions monitoring team reported in May 2025 that Russia had supplied air defence help and missile performance feedback that improved North Korean guidance. Pyongyang is also working on submarine-launched missiles and claims a nuclear-powered boat, which would add to the surveillance and anti-submarine burden on Seoul and on its American partner.

South Korea is not helpless. Its Hyunmoo ballistic and cruise missiles can hit North Korean military targets, and its five-satellite reconnaissance programme gives it some independent eyes. None of that replaces the American nuclear umbrella, American intelligence, or the reinforcements that would arrive in a war, and the real problem is the pool of men. Active strength has dropped from about 563,000 in 2019 to about 450,000 in July 2025, a gap of roughly 113,000, because low birth rates leave fewer young men to conscript. Better equipment will have to make up the difference before Seoul can take on any extra American tasks, which is why it is also building ties with Japan and the Philippines while keeping channels open to China and Russia.

Over the next 12 to 24 months, expect more repair agreements and logistics arrangements, because those are cheap, useful and politically easy. South Korea’s president has called for wartime operational control to move to Seoul earlier than planned, with a South Korean general leading the Combined Forces Command under joint guidance from both governments. That change will not remove Seoul’s need for American intelligence, reinforcements and nuclear deterrence, and it leaves open the separate question of combat operations launched from Korean soil. Seoul will ask for early consultation and assurances that regional missions leave enough forces to deter the North, and it is unlikely to promise advance backing for a fight against China.

I am from The Left, and that is why I care about the vulnerable, who in this story are the ordinary Koreans living within reach of the North’s artillery and missiles and the shipyard workers who would be targeted first. Their safety should count for more than a map exercise in an American planning office. A deal that quietly raises their risk while lowering the number of defenders deserves hard questions, whichever side of politics asks them.

For its part, washington DC will want reliable access to Korean facilities while keeping the freedom to move its forces around. It will gain more capacity to sustain operations across the region than it will gain combat power released from the peninsula. As long as Pyongyang keeps American aircraft, missile defences and munitions committed to the peninsula, the freed-up combat power stays largely theoretical, and the shipyards can only help the ships that arrive.

The alliance will keep evolving, but it will do so at the speed its demographics allow. Even if South Korea’s own forces stay focused on Pyongyang, the logistics and repair role draws the country deeper into the competition between America and China. That is the trade on offer, and it is a larger one than either government is saying out loud.

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HOW FAR CAN SOUTH KOREA TAKE OVER ITS OWN DEFENCE FROM THE US?

America wants South Korea to lead peninsula defence so US forces can focus on China, but North Korea’s Russian-backed upgrades and South Korea’s shrinking army, down from 563,000 to 450,000, limit the shift. The likely outcome is faster cooperation on ship repair and logistics, such as Hanwha Ocean’s work on US navy supply ships, than on combat roles. Seoul wants early consultation first.

Keywords: South Korea US alliance, North Korea Russia pact, Korean peninsula defence, South Korea declining birth rate military, US Forces Korea, wartime operational control, JamieHMiller, Jamie Miller, Jamie H Miller