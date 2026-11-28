South Africa was handed a green dream and ordered gas and batteries instead. Wind farms are told to switch off 1,000 times a month, then paid anyway. Turns out the lights matter more than the scorecard.

The country wastes power at midday and scrambles at sunset. The foreign money left, the loans stayed, and the energy minister said no thanks. Reliable power beats a pretty slogan every single time.

TK: Imagine a friend who spends years promising to fund your move out of your parents’ house, hosts a big party to announce it, and then quietly leaves the country, leaving you holding the lease. That is roughly how South Africa experienced the Just Energy Transition Partnership. Launched with fanfare at a United Nations climate conference in 2021, it was supposed to bankroll the country’s exit from coal. The United States withdrew in 2025, taking $56 million in grants and $1 billion in potential commercial investment with it, and what remains is mostly loans that South Africans must repay.

So it was a surprise to nobody except the people who wrote the press releases when Electricity and Energy Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa announced in October that the first major power purchase under the new national plan would prioritise 5,000 megawatts of gas-fired power and 4,600 megawatts of battery storage. There is no provision in this round for new wind or solar. Only a year earlier the plan had put renewables first, calling for 75,000 megawatts of wind, solar and distributed generation, and Ramokgopa himself had spoken at a wind conference about power flowing from endless windmills. By the 2026 edition he had put gas and batteries at the front of the queue. His explanation was gloriously unpoetic: a generating plant without dependable fuel cannot provide dependable electricity.

The reason is the sort of thing that would be funny if it were not so expensive. The grid operator has been ordering wind and solar plants to switch off more than 1,000 times a month, up from about 100 at the start of 2025, because the lines cannot carry power from the Northern Cape and Eastern Cape to the cities that need it. Wind operators still get paid for the electricity they were told not to make, which has produced a $121 million backlog in curtailment payments. South Africans are therefore paying for power that never arrives, which is the electricity equivalent of a gym membership, except that the gym also sends you a bill for the treadmills nobody was allowed to use.

Think about what that means in practice. A country that spent years in rolling blackouts has now built so much weather-dependent capacity that it throws electricity away at midday and scrambles for supply after sunset. Meanwhile the numbers on the ground are less cheerful than the brochure. Coal supplied 81 per cent of South Africa’s electricity in the first half of 2025 and renewables just 8 per cent, and the renewable fleet delivers about 29 per cent of its installed capacity, which is less than half the output rate of fossil and nuclear plants. This is not a clean-energy triumph. It is a planning failure with a solar panel on top.

It is also worth remembering why the lights went out in the first place. South Africa suffered those blackouts because its ageing coal plants kept breaking down, not because there was a shortage of coal. Families and businesses who lived through load shedding, with its candles, generators and spoiled food, do not want a repeat because someone on another continent has fallen in love with a graph. In January Ramokgopa said he was reluctant to draw on what remained of the climate finance offer because of its cost and strings attached, which was a diplomatic way of saying that nobody should be asked to borrow in hard currency and shut down paid-off power stations in one of the highest-unemployment countries on earth.

I am from The Left, and it is precisely because I care about the planet and the vulnerable that I am tired of watching rich countries treat other people’s electricity as a hobby. The vulnerable here are the unemployed, the shopkeeper whose fridge dies at 8pm, and the hospital that cannot run a ventilator on a good intention. A planet is not saved by a grid that wastes power at lunchtime and fails at dinner, and a transition that leaves people in the dark does not stay a transition for long. It becomes a revolt, and it deserves to be one.

The sensible course is not complicated. Pretoria should finalise its gas contracts, secure long-term fuel from pipelines and domestic offshore fields, and keep every coal unit that can run safely in service until the new plants are proven. It should also stop signing contracts for more renewables that the grid has already shown it cannot handle. Western lenders, if they are serious about African prosperity, could finance what South Africa’s own engineers have asked for: gas plants, fuel infrastructure and reliable generation. Insisting on wind and solar only suggests a greater interest in a climate scorecard than in the people who have to read by it.

Got thoughts? Outrage? Sarcasm? Drop a comment below.

Leave a comment

Share this with friends, if you like it — or with your enemies, if you don’t!

Share

Subscribe for free. It’s cheaper than therapy — and marginally less disturbing.

PINTEREST PIN

WHY IS SOUTH AFRICA CHOOSING GAS AND BATTERIES INSTEAD OF WIND AND SOLAR?

Wondering why South Africa chose gas and battery storage over wind and solar in its first big power purchase? This article explains the 1,000 monthly curtailments, the $121 million payment backlog, the collapse of foreign climate finance and why reliable power matters after years of blackouts. A sceptical, funny look at the energy transition.

SEARCH ENGINE KEYWORDS

South Africa energy policy, Just Energy Transition Partnership, South Africa gas power, wind and solar curtailment, South Africa load shedding, energy transition costs, JamieHMiller, Jamie Miller, Jamie H Miller