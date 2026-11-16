Socialists and fascists hate being compared, which is what siblings do. Both put the state above the individual. Both promise a grand destiny and a leader to deliver it. The resemblance is awkward.

Mussolini began as a socialist editor. The Nazis kept ‘socialist’ in their name. Hitler and Stalin signed a pact in 1939 before they fought. Rival cults of the state still share a lot of furniture.

TK: Nothing infuriates a socialist faster than being told he has something in common with a fascist, except being told it by someone who is right about even one detail. The reaction is immediate and theatrical. They are opposites, he says, the polar extremes of politics, locked in mortal combat from the day of their birth. And the fascist, if you could find one willing to attend the debate, would give you precisely the same speech in the same tone of wounded dignity. This is the standard behaviour of siblings who share a bedroom and resent each other’s habits.

Sigmund Freud had a name for this: the narcissism of small differences. The idea is that the people we hate most are not strangers but those who are almost like us, because the little disagreements matter more when the big ones are shared. Seen in this light, the great quarrel between socialism and fascism starts to look less like a clash of civilisations and more like a very violent family argument over who gets the car keys. Both sides were convinced that history was heading somewhere particular and that the individual would have to step aside while it got there.

Consider what they agree on. Both rejected the liberal idea that a person is a self-governing creature with rights that the state cannot override. Both regarded private choice, spontaneous markets and independent civil society as untidy, outdated and slightly embarrassing. Both wanted the individual folded into a greater whole, the party or the nation, the class or the race, directed by a state that knew what the whole required. The vocabulary changed from rally to rally, but the underlying proposition was identical: you exist to serve the collective, and the collective will be defined by whoever happens to be holding the microphone.

The ancestry is not hidden either. Benito Mussolini began his political life as a prominent socialist and edited the party newspaper before breaking away to found fascism, taking much of his organisational style with him. The German National Socialist party, as its name helpfully reminds us, was officially a workers’ party with socialism in the title, though its version put race and nation where the Marxists had put class. In 1939 Hitler and Stalin signed a non-aggression pact that carved up Poland between them, a document that tells you quite a lot about how deep the ideological hostility ran when there were territories to be shared.

Now, a fair-minded writer must pause here and admit that serious historians disagree about how far to push the comparison. The two movements had different enemies, different emotional centres and different theories of what held society together. Marxists spoke of an international working class, whereas fascists spoke of the nation or the race. Fascism tolerated private ownership as long as owners obeyed the state, whereas Marxism wanted to abolish it. These are real differences and they mattered enormously to the people who lived under each. The point is not that the two are identical, but that the family resemblance is much stronger than the dinner party version of history allows.

What they share, ultimately, is a method. Both promised to rescue people from the supposed chaos of liberal society, with its competing interests, messy markets and annoyingly independent citizens. Both claimed to possess a higher, almost scientific understanding of where history was going and offered themselves as the vehicle. Both concluded that such an exalted destination justified exceptional sacrifices, which in practice meant the sacrifice of other people. And both discovered, with a speed that would be funny if it were not so catastrophic, that a state powerful enough to remake society is also powerful enough to murder anyone who objects.

This is why the fashionable straight line from far left to far right is such a poor map. It places the two systems at opposite ends, suggesting they have nothing in common, while placing freedom somewhere in the sensible centre, apparently next to the sandwiches. A more useful map would measure how much power the state holds over an individual’s life, and it would put both regimes at roughly the same end. If you were thrown in a cell by either, you would not spend long debating whether your jailer was left or right.

I come from the Left, and I say it because it gives me a certain licence to be annoyed. My side is supposed to care about the vulnerable, which is exactly why I dislike any doctrine that asks the weakest members of society to wait patiently while history completes its grand project. The vulnerable have always been the first to be sacrificed to a higher goal, and they are the people who most need a state that is limited, accountable and bound by rights. If I want them protected, I have to be suspicious of anyone, on either side, who says the individual must be subordinated for the greater good.

The good news is that the antidote is wonderfully unglamorous. Free elections, independent courts, a free press, private property and the ability of ordinary people to leave, complain or ignore the government are not exciting. Nobody has ever composed a stirring anthem about the separation of powers. But they have a record that the grand collective projects cannot match, which is that they let people live, and they let them be wrong, and they let them change their minds without being shot.

So the next time somebody delivers a passionate lecture on why their favourite brand of collectivism is the polar opposite of the other one, it might be kind to remind them gently that both are rooted in the same idea: that the individual exists for the state. They may not thank you. Families rarely do. But it is worth saying, if only to keep the wedding photographs honest.

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ARE SOCIALISM AND FASCISM REALLY OPPOSITES OR CLOSE RELATIVES.

Are socialism and fascism really opposites? A look at what the two ideologies share, from placing the state above the individual to controlling markets and civil society, why Mussolini began as a socialist, why they ended up rivals, and why the simple left-right line may hide how much power they both give to the state.

Key words: socialism and fascism similarities, collectivism state above individual, Mussolini socialist origins, left right spectrum problem, Hitler Stalin pact 1939, narcissism of small differences, JamieHMiller, Jamie Miller, Jamie H Miller