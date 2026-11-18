Socialism works fine when people choose it. Lodges insured millions of workers, and by 1920 about one in three American men belonged. It only fails once government gets involved. Funny, that.

Lodge members policed fraud because the money was theirs. Bureaucrats never do, because the loss is someone else’s. Free enterprise socialism built welfare that worked. The state dismantled it.

TK: Socialism is a workable idea. This sentence will make some readers choke on their flat whites and others on their principles, but it has the advantage of being true, provided you leave out one ingredient: the government. Socialism, in the sense of people pooling resources to look after one another, has been working quietly for centuries. It only starts to fail when somebody with a ministry and a pension decides to run it on everyone’s behalf.

Consider the lodges. In nineteenth-century America, working people joined fraternal societies with names like the Odd Fellows, the Sons of Italy and hundreds of smaller ethnic brotherhoods, which ran insurance programmes for their members. They paid out when you were sick, they paid out when you died, and they looked after the widow, all without a single press conference. By 1920, so the figures go, roughly one in three adult American men belonged to one, and the Foresters of America alone claimed some 900,000 members by 1908. Britain and Australia had their own versions, under the rather better name of friendly societies.

Call it free enterprise socialism, and watch both sides of the argument get slightly uncomfortable. The socialists have to admit it involved no state, no compulsion and no five-year plan. The free marketeers have to admit it was collective, mutual and unashamedly built on the idea that people should look after each other. Both camps will mutter that it does not count. It counts. It is the proof that the thing both sides argue about for sport actually existed and worked, and that the reason it worked was the thing both sides keep forgetting: nobody was forced.

The economics were gloriously dull. Members paid a dollar or two a month in the money of the day, and in return they got sickness benefits, a death payment and a lodge doctor who charged a dollar or two a year for the whole family. Nobody called this charity, because it was not. It was a contract between people who knew each other, and the lodge belonged to its members rather than to a ministry. The founders had never heard of a risk pool or moral hazard, and had accidentally built both.

Here is the clever bit. Lodge members had every reason to check that a sick claim was real, because a fraudulent payout drained their own pool. The fellow claiming sickness benefit while seen carrying a piano down the street would be the subject of a rather pointed conversation at the next meeting. Social pressure, self-interest and the fact that everyone lived within walking distance did the work of a thousand inspectors, and did it for nothing. That is what alignment of incentives looks like when it is not a phrase on a slide.

Now compare the state version of socialism, where the official approving a dubious claim does not pay for it. Somebody else does, namely the taxpayer, who is anonymous, scattered and not invited to the meeting. The official who wrongly denies a claim suffers no penalty either, because the people who bear that cost are not in the building. The result is a system in which nobody has skin in the game, and in which the only incentive is to follow the procedure and keep out of the newspaper. It is not evil. It is simply what you get when you separate the person who spends from the person who pays.

So what happened to the lodges? The state expanded and made voluntary alternatives look like quaint relics, but there is also an instructive episode involving doctors. Lodges hired physicians on contract, paying a modest annual fee per family to treat members, a sort of early subscription health service. According to this account, the American Medical Association lobbied state legislatures through the 1910s and 1920s to ban contract medicine, because lodge doctors earned less than the guild would have liked. The legislatures obliged, competition vanished, and the public was left with the fee-for-service arrangement that has been emptying its wallet ever since.

It is a pattern with a long pedigree. A group of insiders with a financial interest persuades lawmakers to outlaw a rival, lawmakers agree because it makes them feel important, and the public is told that it is being protected. It is a bit like the taxi industry discovering that the real danger to public safety is a man with a phone and a spare seat. The lodge doctor was not a threat to patients. He was a threat to the fees of his better-connected colleagues.

I come from the Left, and I mention it because the Left used to be rather good at this. The mutual aid movement was working-class self-help, built by working people for working people, and it treated its members as adults. I care about the vulnerable, and the vulnerable would be better served by a revival of that spirit than by a procession of ministers explaining why it cannot be done. If my side wants to be on the side of ordinary people, it might consider supporting the institutions that ordinary people actually built.

Could such a thing return? There is no obvious reason why not. Keep taxes lower so people can afford to pool their own risks, remove the licensing barriers that keep competitors out, and let small mutual societies compete with the big insurers and the bigger bureaucracies. They managed it with candle-lit meeting halls and handwritten ledgers, so presumably they could manage it now with a spreadsheet and a group chat.

The moral is not that every government programme is wicked. It is that the claim that only the state can look after the vulnerable is a claim, not a fact, and the historical record contains a rather large exception. Socialism worked when it was free enterprise. It stopped working when government got involved, and then everyone was asked to be grateful for the replacement.

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CAN SOCIALISM WORK WITHOUT THE STATE?

Can socialism work without the state? A look at fraternal mutual aid societies like the Odd Fellows and Foresters, a form of free enterprise socialism that offered sickness benefits, funeral payments and cheap lodge doctors, why members policed fraud, and how government and professional lobbying pushed this voluntary safety net aside.

Key words: free enterprise socialism, mutual aid societies history, fraternal lodges Odd Fellows, friendly societies welfare, lodge doctor system, voluntary welfare, JamieHMiller, Jamie Miller, Jamie H Miller