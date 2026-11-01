Ships carry eighty percent of world trade. Regulators want shipowners to bet their fleets on fuels that don’t exist yet, under rules that keep changing. That is not a transition, that is a dare.

Cutting shipping’s CO2 in half for seventy five years would lower world temperature by about a hundredth of a degree. Nobody can measure that. Shipowners are told to rebuild everything around it.

OP: Try ordering a car today without knowing whether petrol, diesel, electricity, or some fuel not yet invented will be legal, available, or affordable by the time the loan is paid off, and you have some sense of what it is like to run a shipping company in 2026. Except the car in question costs upward of a hundred and fifty million dollars, needs to keep running reliably for twenty-five years, and has to refuel in ports scattered across six continents that may or may not agree on what counts as an acceptable fuel in the first place.

The scale involved makes the stakes considerably less quaint than one car loan. Something like 115,000 vessels haul better than eighty per cent of world trade by volume, with roughly 60,000 of real size and consequence doing almost all of the heavy lifting and burning almost all of the fuel. Ninety-five per cent of that working fleet still runs on conventional bunker fuel, not out of nostalgia or stubbornness, but because nothing yet invented packs as much usable energy into as small a tank as a hydrocarbon does.

The International Maritime Organization was supposed to be the one referee everybody agreed to play by, which made sense right up until its much-touted “net-zero” framework got shelved pending an adoption vote now pushed to December 2026, amid serious resistance out of washington DC and Riyadh. In the resulting vacuum, the European Union simply went ahead on its own with an Emissions Trading Scheme, which is a polite way of saying it decided to charge global shipping a toll for sailing anywhere near its ports, agreement from the rest of the planet being entirely optional.

That toll is not small change. The EU scheme is projected to add somewhere between fifty and a hundred per cent to shipping fuel costs, with a bill for the maritime industry running close to ten billion dollars in 2026 alone, and carriers are passing a good chunk of that straight through to consumers via container surcharges nobody remembers agreeing to. A hundred and seventy dollars extra per container does not sound dramatic until it is quietly added to the price of every television, sofa, and bag of imported coffee that ever crossed an ocean to get to a shop.

Meanwhile the fuels regulators would prefer shipowners use instead have their own stubborn relationship with reality. Green ammonia needs roughly twelve megawatt-hours of electricity per ton, delivered around the clock, at a scale that would require thousands of extra terawatt-hours a year of generation nobody has built and currently has no plausible plan to build cheaply. Methanol, for its part, needs about two and a half times the tank space of ordinary marine fuel, which is a less dramatic problem than running a ship on a very ambitious volcano, but only slightly.

Even the one piece of marine regulation that unambiguously worked came with a punch line nobody printed on the press release. The 2020 global sulphur rule genuinely cleaned the air, cutting a real pollutant that was doing real damage to lungs near major shipping lanes. It may also, by stripping out sulphate particles that had been quietly reflecting sunlight and seeding clouds, have nudged the planet’s overall temperature very slightly upward — proof that even the regulation everybody agrees was a success managed to produce an asterisk.

And then there is the number that ought to be stapled to every “net-zero shipping” press release going forward. Run the IPCC’s own climate calculator on a scenario where global shipping somehow cuts its carbon emissions in half every year for the next seventy-five years, and the averted warming by the year 2100 comes out to roughly fifteen thousandths of one degree. That is not a rounding error so much as a number that requires a better thermometer than the one hanging on anyone’s back porch.

I say all this as someone who sits firmly on the Left, which is supposed to mean caring about the planet and the vulnerable rather than simply enjoying the sound of the phrase, and caring about both is exactly why regulation that costs a fortune and moves the thermometer by nothing deserves more scepticism from the Left, not less. The container surcharge gets paid by the family buying the cheapest available clothes and the smallest available bag of rice, while the fifteen-thousandths-of-a-degree outcome does precisely nothing for the coastline they are worried about losing; that is not climate policy working as intended, that is a regressive tax wearing a very convincing lanyard.

None of this means shipowners should keep doing exactly what they have always done and call it a day. Nuclear propulsion is already proven technology on a smaller scale and genuinely worth serious investment, efficiency gains are real and available right now, and research into genuinely viable fuels deserves funding rather than mandates written ahead of the science. What the industry actually needs is not another regional rulebook invented over a long lunch in Brussels, but one set of stable, realistic global rules that shipowners can actually plan twenty-five years against — which is, by sheer coincidence, also the one thing regulators have proven spectacularly reluctant to provide.

Got thoughts? Outrage? Sarcasm? Drop a comment below.

Leave a comment

Share this with friends, if you like it — or with your enemies, if you don’t!

Share

Subscribe for free. It’s cheaper than therapy — and marginally less disturbing.

WHY ARE SHIPPING FUEL COSTS AND REGULATIONS SO CONFUSING

An explanation of why shipowners face so much uncertainty over marine fuel rules, covering the EU Emissions Trading Scheme, the stalled IMO net-zero framework, why alternative fuels like ammonia and hydrogen are still impractical at scale, and why the IPCC’s own modelling shows shipping decarbonization would barely move global temperature even under the most optimistic assumptions.

Keywords: marine fuel regulation, shipping EU ETS costs, IMO net zero shipping, alternative marine fuels ammonia hydrogen, bunker fuel prices 2026, shipping decarbonization IPCC, JamieHMiller, Jamie Miller, Jamie H Miller