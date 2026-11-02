Recycling metals and a few plastics pays for itself. Recycling everything else costs nearly €4,000 for each ton of carbon saved. Sort what is worth sorting, then let the machines handle the rest.

Japan’s best recycling rate is about 10 percent. Governments demand 70, 80 and even 90. Past the sensible point, recycling is not virtue but an expensive hobby that households are made to practise.

OP: There comes a moment in every modern life when a grown adult stands in the kitchen holding a yoghurt pot and a sense of dread. Is it plastic number five, or plastic number something else? Does the lid go in with it? Is a pot with a film of yoghurt still a pot, or has it become contaminated, in the way a bank statement becomes evidence? In Scandinavia the household is expected to sort rubbish into ten official categories, so that throwing something away has become a small bureaucratic exam with no pass mark and plenty of fines.

How did the bin end up being an exam paper? It started in the 1970s, when a panic broke out that the world was running out of everything. The biggest thing most households recycle is paper, and the planet is not short of trees. The argument then migrated to protecting the environment, and that argument has some merit. Recycling plastic can save oil, and almost anything can be recycled if enough money and energy are thrown at it. The question nobody likes asking is whether the benefit is worth the bill.

The stuff worth recycling was being recycled long before a single bureaucrat issued a coloured bin. A century ago, scrap supplied about 30 percent of America’s copper, which is close to the 32 percent recycled worldwide today. Iron, steel and building rubble get reused because businesses can make money doing it, and nobody needs to threaten a householder with a fine to make a scrap dealer pick up a lump of copper.

Governments, though, kept going. They pushed citizens to recycle paper, glass and plastic worth less than the cost of collecting and processing them, and somewhere along the line the means became the end. The European Union now sets mandates at 90, 85, 80, 75, 70, 65, 60, 55 and 50 percent, covering everything from beverage containers to municipal rubbish, a list of round numbers that looks like somebody’s lottery ticket. Scotland promised “zero waste” with 70 percent recycling by 2025 and currently manages 44 percent.

All of this isn’t cheap. The world spends more than $250 billion a year managing municipal waste, and perhaps $50 billion of that goes on recycling. That is money that cannot be spent on anything else, and a hospital ward does not get built by sorting a milk carton.

Denmark’s Environmental Protection Agency has tallied up what one more push would buy. Mechanical post-sorting of household trash across the country would lift the recycling rate by almost 5 percentage points toward EU requirements, which on the usual scoreboard counts as a victory. It would also cost nearly €4,000 for every ton of carbon dioxide avoided, about 50 times the European carbon price, so the same emissions could be cut far more cheaply almost anywhere else. Even Gavin Newsom, hardly a man allergic to green regulation, vetoed a Californian bill that would have tightened rules on recycled-content claims, concluding it would bring “little benefit”.

Worse, recycling for its own sake can do harm. For decades rich countries shipped more than a quarter of their low-value plastic to China and other poorer countries that promised to recycle it. One American study found about a quarter of the exported plastic scrap was unusable and half of that was badly managed, and even after China’s 2018 import ban, perhaps 5 to 10 percent of land-based plastic entering the ocean came from plastic that wealthy countries had virtuously collected for recycling. The rubbish was sorted with great self-satisfaction and then sent somewhere to become a different country’s litter.

So how much is right? Japan, which keeps the best municipal waste data in the world, gives an answer. One peer-reviewed study put the socially optimal recycling rate, where benefits including environmental ones most exceed costs, at 10 percent. A newer study found municipal management costs alone are lowest at 7.6 percent. Recycle less and you miss the cheap wins from metals and some plastics, and recycle more and you pour ever more resources into ever smaller gains.

A much-cited American analysis tried the thought experiment of a suburban county designing its waste system from scratch and tested every combination of recycling, landfill, incineration and anaerobic digestion. The winner was a single bin, collected from every household and taken to a central plant where machines pull out the recyclables and organics. The organics become biogas and soil improver, and the rest is burned, so roughly half the waste is incinerated, 38 percent digested and 12 percent recycled. One bin instead of ten, the best mix of low cost and environmental benefit, delivered by machines rather than by hectoring households.

The official accounts also ignore a cost every household pays, which is time. Peer-reviewed studies from Sweden and Finland put the burden of sorting at 26 to 29 minutes a week per person. Value that at half the minimum wage in each country and it comes to €43 billion to €47 billion a year across the European Union, about as much as the entire cost of Europe’s municipal waste system, and across the member states of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development it comes to $111 billion to $123 billion.

Allow me a declaration of interest. I am from The Left, and as such I care about the planet and the vulnerable, and that is exactly why the arithmetic annoys me. A €4,000 bill to remove one ton of carbon is money taken from people who would have used it for rent, hospital beds or a warm winter, and it buys less for the planet than a far cheaper cut elsewhere. If the planet and the vulnerable are the point, spending fortunes on the symbolic act is a betrayal of both.

Recycle what is worth recycling, and let the metal merchants get on with it. Then throw away the idea that more recycling is always better.

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HOW MUCH SHOULD A COUNTRY RECYCLE TO GET THE BEST VALUE FOR MONEY?

Studies in Japan put the best recycling rate at around 7.6 to 10 percent, far below the 50 to 90 percent targets set by the European Union. Recycling metals pays, but a Danish study found that pushing the rest further costs nearly €4,000 per ton of carbon saved. Sorting household rubbish also costs about 26 to 29 minutes a week per person, and one machine-sorted bin may deliver the best balance.

Keywords: household recycling, recycling costs, waste management, zero waste targets, plastic waste exports, circular economy, JamieHMiller, Jamie Miller, Jamie H Miller