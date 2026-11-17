Put a government in charge of the Sahara and, the joke goes, sand would run short in five years. The joke works because bureaucrats get no price signal. They get hearings, budgets and reappointments.

America’s emergency oil reserve hit 347 million barrels, its lowest since 1983, after 180 million were released in 2022. A crisis buffer became a political tap. Incentives beat intentions every time.

TK: There is a joke, often attributed to the economist Milton Friedman, that if you put the government in charge of the Sahara Desert, within five years there would be a shortage of sand. It is a very good joke, partly because it is funny and partly because everyone who hears it knows, deep down, that it is not really a joke. A desert is about the least scarce thing on the planet, and the idea that a department could still run it into the ground feels less like satire than a prediction.

The comedy lies in the mechanism, not the malice. Nobody imagines the officials responsible for the Sahara waking up each morning and plotting to destroy sand. They are, by and large, decent people with decent intentions and slightly sticky coffee cups. The problem is that they work in a system that has quietly removed all the usual feedback. A farmer who mismanages his field watches his income fall. A shopkeeper who stocks the wrong goods goes bankrupt. A bureaucrat who mismanages sand watches nothing happen, apart from a meeting.

Think about what the bureaucrat actually faces. There is no profit to tell him he is doing well and no loss to tell him he is doing badly. There is no price to say whether sand is cheap or dear, abundant or scarce, wanted or ignored. Instead he has a budget cycle, a reappointment committee and the possibility of a parliamentary hearing if enough people complain loudly. These are the pressures that shape his behaviour, and they produce a great deal of paperwork and very little sand.

This is not a hypothetical exercise. Consider the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in the United States, a vast network of underground salt caverns along the Gulf Coast, created after the oil shocks of the 1970s to act as an emergency buffer in a genuine crisis. It is an excellent idea in principle: store oil when it is cheap, and release it when the country faces a serious supply disruption. The trouble is that the person deciding when a crisis is serious has another job, which is to be re-elected.

In 2022, the Biden administration released 180 million barrels from the reserve, an enormous quantity, in an attempt to bring down petrol prices. Critics, with some justification, noted that this happened in the run-up to midterm elections, and that a buffer intended for emergencies had been used as a political release valve. By late 2023 the reserve stood at about 347 million barrels, its lowest level since 1983. A thing built to protect the country against a rainy day had been used up because a few people were worried about their approval ratings.

Now, defenders of the policy will say, with some force, that high petrol prices hurt households and that governments are entitled to respond. That is true, as far as it goes. But it misses the point of the story. A genuine emergency reserve needs someone whose only job is to guard the emergency, not someone who experiences the emergency as a political inconvenience. When the guard also holds the keys, the lock rarely survives the first election.

The pattern repeats everywhere you look. Housing, water, forests, public land and national parks all suffer from the same underlying condition, which is that the people making decisions do not own the consequences. A private owner has every reason to look after a resource, because its value is his wealth. A manager answerable to a committee has every reason to look after his career, which is a different thing entirely. Sever ownership from consequence, and you will get something that looks like stewardship from a distance and behaves like a bonfire up close.

I come from the Left, and I mention it because it bears on why this matters to me. I care about the vulnerable, and the vulnerable are the first to suffer when a public resource is mismanaged, whether it is the pensioner whose heating costs spike after a reserve is drained or the family waiting years for a public housing unit nobody maintained. If I want public goods protected, I have to be honest that good intentions do not protect them, and that incentives do. It is not an attack on public goods. It is an argument for designing them so they actually work.

Which brings us to the sensible conclusion, delivered without a trace of drama. Where a resource is better managed through ownership, prices and competition, those tools should be used. Where it needs public oversight, the oversight should be insulated from short-term politics, with clear rules, transparency and accountability for the person who spends the money. The goal is not to hate government. It is to stop asking it to do things at which it is structurally bad.

And so the Sahara remains, thank goodness, under no one’s jurisdiction. It contains billions of tonnes of sand and no committee. As long as that remains true, there is every reason to expect that it will continue to have plenty of sand. The rest of us, living in places with budgets, departments and re-election campaigns, should take the hint.

Got thoughts? Outrage? Sarcasm? Drop a comment below.

Leave a comment

Share this with friends, if you like it — or with your enemies, if you don’t!

Share

Subscribe for free. It’s cheaper than therapy — and marginally less disturbing.

WHY DO GOVERNMENT-RUN RESOURCES KEEP RUNNING OUT.

Why do government-run resources keep running short? A look at the famous Sahara sand joke, why central planners lack price signals and loss discipline, how the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve fell to its lowest level since 1983 after 180 million barrels were released in 2022, and why ownership and accountability matter for stewardship.

Key words: government resource management, Sahara sand joke, Strategic Petroleum Reserve, central planning incentives, ownership and stewardship, price signals economics, JamieHMiller, Jamie Miller, Jamie H Miller