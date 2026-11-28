Nigeria found the Ima gas field in 1973 and signed the investment decision in 2026. Meanwhile 86.8 million Nigerians had no electricity. Europe wants Africa’s gas, just not the building of it.

Nigeria holds 215 trillion cubic feet of gas but ships a quarter of Australia’s LNG. Climate finance dried up, Europe’s methane rules loom, and Nigeria has stopped asking permission. Geography wins.

ZP: Let’s start with geography, because geography is always where the story starts. Nigeria sits on a coastline, a river delta and some of the largest gas reserves on the African continent, about 215 trillion cubic feet of them. Australia holds roughly 120 trillion cubic feet and ships 88 million metric tons of LNG a year, while Nigeria ships just 22 million. That gap is not about rocks or luck. It is about who was willing to pay for the pipes, the platforms and the liquefaction plants, and who spent decades telling Nigeria that the pipes were a moral failing.

The Ima field is the cleanest illustration. It was discovered in 1973, and nobody committed the money to develop it until September 23, 2026, when Amni International and TotalEnergies signed the final investment decision in Abuja. Fifty-three years is a long wait for a billion-dollar project that will push 350 million cubic feet a day through a 14-mile pipeline to an LNG producer, starting in about two years. The field holds 1.28 trillion cubic feet of confirmed reserves. Nigerian lenders arranged 77 per cent of the financing, which tells you where the capital actually came from once foreign lenders stepped away.

They stepped away for a reason. In 2017 the World Bank stopped financing upstream oil and gas, in line with the Paris Agreement, and other lenders and climate funds followed the mood. Meanwhile the cost of doing nothing was piling up on the ground. The World Bank counted 86.8 million Nigerians without electricity in 2023, more than in any other country on earth, and unreliable power drains an estimated $29 billion a year from Nigerian businesses. Anyone running a shop in Onitsha or a welding business in Kaduna buys diesel for a generator and passes the cost on to customers. That is not an energy transition. That is a tax on poverty collected by a diesel pump.

Now consider Europe’s position, which is a masterclass in geopolitical self-interest dressed up as principle. Europe built its industrial base on coal, then on North Sea gas, then on Russian pipelines, and found out in 2022 how fragile that last arrangement was. It now needs LNG from anywhere that will sell it. Yet from January 2027, EU methane rules will require importers to prove that their gas meets strict European measurement, reporting and verification standards. Wood Mackenzie estimates that nearly half of the EU’s current gas imports would fail the test, and Nigeria, the United States, Qatar and Algeria have all warned Brussels that most exporters cannot comply on the timeline. Brussels has already softened its own penalties, delaying them to 2030, which is a polite way of admitting the rules are bigger than the capacity to meet them.

That is the part that matters. Europe has enormous demand, shrinking domestic supply and a regulatory regime that makes buying from developing producers harder, and developing producers have noticed. Nigeria’s share of global LNG has already slipped from 6 per cent to 5 per cent and could drop to 2 per cent if nothing changes. The political response in Abuja has therefore been blunt. Petroleum Minister of State Heineken Lokpobiri called the transition talk rhetoric, and Nigeria stood with China, India, Saudi Arabia and Russia in rejecting a fossil fuel phase-out roadmap at COP30 in Belém, then refused again at the Santa Marta summit in Colombia in 2026. Gas Minister Ekperikpe Ekpo’s line at the ADIPEC conference was that, for Nigeria, gas is central to everything, and he has since put his name to an open letter with US Energy Secretary Chris Wright and the energy ministers of Qatar and Algeria.

I am from The Left, and it is precisely because I care about the planet and the vulnerable that I can’t look at these numbers and shrug. The vulnerable here are 86.8 million people without a light switch that works, and a planet is not served by keeping a clean fuel in the ground while families burn wood and diesel instead. A cooking gas cylinder is a better climate policy than a communiqué, and a fertiliser plant fed by local gas does more for food security than a pledge. If the doctrine of leaving African gas unburned has a measurable cooling effect, I would like to see the thermometer.

The practical consequence is straightforward. Nigeria should route more of this gas into power plants, fertiliser production and cooking fuel before it all goes to export, because a country cannot industrialise on diesel generators. Europe, for its part, can import LNG during a supply crisis or it can demand that every exporter meet a reporting standard Brussels itself needed years to draft, but it will find it difficult to do both. Nigeria has spent too long asking permission from people who never had to live in the dark, and it appears to have stopped asking.

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WHY IS NIGERIA DEVELOPING ITS GAS FIELDS AFTER 50 YEARS, AND WHAT ABOUT EUROPE’S METHANE RULES?

Wondering why Nigeria waited 53 years to develop the Ima gas field? This article explains how climate finance cuts left 86.8 million Nigerians without power, why Europe’s new methane rules could block African LNG exports, and why Nigeria is now pushing ahead with gas for power, fertiliser and cooking fuel. A clear look at energy poverty and geopolitics.

SEARCH ENGINE KEYWORDS

Nigeria gas development, Ima gas field, Nigeria energy poverty, EU methane regulations, Nigeria LNG exports, African gas and climate policy, JamieHMiller, Jamie Miller, Jamie H Miller