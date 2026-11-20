India imported almost 89 percent of its crude oil, so it developed a sudden passion for the sea. Pakistan bought submarines and China bought ports. Everyone guarded the same puddle, politely.

India owned two aircraft carriers, yet some Pakistani submarines made its admirals sweat. Cheap boats tie down expensive ships. The Indian Ocean rewards the patient, the sneaky and the well supplied.

TK: The Indian Ocean has India’s name on it. You would think that would have been a clue. A country that lends its name to an entire ocean ought, one imagines, to keep an eye on the thing, in the way a man with his surname above a pub keeps an eye on the till. Yet it took a mess around Hormuz, another in the Red Sea and a Chinese-built Pakistani submarine firing a missile into the Arabian Sea before new delhi looked up from the paperwork and noticed that its economy floated.

The arithmetic was not subtle. India imported almost 89 percent of its crude oil in the 2025-26 financial year, and most of it arrived by ship through places with names like Hormuz, which sounds like a spice and behaves like a noose. When the Strait was disrupted, India was not even a party to the quarrel. It simply paid the bill, which is the traditional role of the bystander in international affairs. In March its warships were reduced to escorting gas carriers out of the Gulf of Oman, like nervous parents walking children to school.

And so, in the first week of November, the Indian navy turned up near Japan for the Malabar drills, alongside Australia, Japan and the United States. Anybody who mistook this for a friendly regatta had missed the anti-submarine training on the programme, which is what sailors practise when they are not planning a regatta. The four countries also made up the Quad, an informal club so determined to avoid the word “alliance” that it required a diplomatic effort of Olympic standard, with every member keeping control of its own ships in case anyone started getting ideas about commitment.

Meanwhile Pakistan had been collecting submarines from China. The first, the Hangor, fired a live missile in late September, with eight planned in all. Its naval chief said the class used air-independent propulsion, which lets a boat stay underwater longer without coming up to gulp air, rather like a teenager avoiding a family dinner. How many of them would actually be serviceable at any one time remained an open question, as it does with all submarines and most marriages.

Here was the beauty of it, from Islamabad’s point of view. India had two aircraft carriers and Pakistan had none. India had the bigger fleet by miles. Yet a handful of quiet boats could force the larger navy to keep aircraft and escorts hovering over the Arabian Sea, guarding tankers just in case. Every plane hunting a submarine off Karachi was a plane not hunting anything else. It is the oldest trick in the book: make your rival spend a fortune defending something you spent a pittance threatening.

The other worry was China, which had three carriers, a base in Djibouti and a keen interest in the same water. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands sat at the mouth of the Malacca Strait like a bouncer at a nightclub door, and India spent money on a refit jetty at Port Blair, a hangar at INS Utkrosh and a tender for more at Campbell Bay. The theory was that in a war India could make life difficult for Chinese shipping. The flaw was that ships could simply go round through Indonesia’s Sunda and Lombok straits. Nothing in geopolitics is ever as neat as the map in the briefing room.

India did what any sensible country does when it cannot afford everything: it bought lots of cheaper bits. In October it commissioned the INS Mangrol, a small shallow-water submarine hunter. On 2 November it signed contracts for eight new corvettes, to be built at home with the propulsion gear and other critical systems imported, which is self-reliance in the way a man who makes his own sandwiches from shop-bought bread is self-sufficient. The defence budget rose by about 15 percent, which sounds generous until you remember there was also a land border to guard against two nuclear-armed neighbours, one of which India had traded airstrikes with in May 2025, and the other of which it kept bumping into in Arunachal Pradesh.

Yet there was a quiet competence in all this. On 3 November India announced the rescue of 20 crew from a pirate-held fishing boat off Somalia, using a warship, a patrol aircraft and a C-17 dropping commandos from the sky. Indian ships used Omani ports, and Indian P-8s operated from Reunion Island with French blessing. This is how a middle power stretches its legs: borrow a harbour here and a runway there, and keep smiling.

The lesson was an old one. A navy is a very expensive way of discovering who your neighbours are. India could outgun Pakistan, could not yet outgun China, and could not afford to pick the fight that would prove the difference. So it did the sensible, dull thing: it built small ships, made friends with people who owned islands, and hoped that the sea, which has never once been grateful to anybody, stayed quiet a little longer.

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HOW IS INDIA PROTECTING ITS SEA TRADE ROUTES FROM CHINA AND PAKISTAN.

India imported almost 89 percent of its crude, so the sea was its lifeline. Pakistan’s new Chinese-built submarines could force India to keep more aircraft and escorts in the Arabian Sea, leaving fewer for the east. Coastal anti-submarine vessels, new corvettes, partner ports and Quad drills were India’s answer, but delayed shipbuilding and imported parts limited how fast it could respond.

Indian navy, India Pakistan submarines, Indian Ocean security, Quad Malabar exercise, maritime trade routes, naval power India, JamieHMiller, Jamie Miller, Jamie H Miller