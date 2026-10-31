A listed company gets audited every six months. A drug trial must publish its raw data for anyone to check. Climate records get quietly revised for decades and nobody has to show their working.

Every revision to the old climate numbers somehow fits the theory better than the last one. That is not bad luck, that is a pattern. Science is supposed to run on checking, not trusting.

OP: Picture walking into the Australian Stock Exchange and announcing that your company’s accounts are terrific, the growth is terrific, and the auditors are entirely unnecessary because everyone should simply take your word for it. Within the hour there would be a man in a lanyard escorting the idea out of the building, because listed companies have their books checked every six months whether they like it or not, and nobody considers that an insult to their integrity. The Bureau of Meteorology, by contrast, gets to adjust the national temperature record repeatedly, quietly, and without showing its working, and this is treated as perfectly normal science rather than the one accounting practice that would get a chief financial officer frog-marched to the car park.

Medicine used to run on exactly this kind of faith. Thirty-odd years ago, a drug company could publish glowing trial results in a respectable journal, and short of taking the company’s word for it, there was no way to check whether the raw numbers behind the headline actually supported the conclusion. Patients, doctors, and regulators got tired of operating on trust alone, so the industry was forced to open up the raw data, the processing methods, and even the software, and anyone with the patience could now, in principle, rebuild the result from scratch and see whether it held up.

Climate science has never been handed that same invoice. Datasets get revised after the fact, sometimes more than once, sometimes decades after the original reading was taken, and the explanations offered for each adjustment tend to hover somewhere between “technical reasons” and “trust us.” Stranger still, revision after revision seems to nudge the historical trend further in the direction the prevailing theory already predicted, which would be a remarkable string of coincidences if genuine measurement error behaved the way coincidences are supposed to and occasionally pushed the numbers the other way too.

The fix is not complicated, and it is not even original — it is the Royal Society’s four-hundred-year-old motto, nullius in verba, take nobody’s word for it. Raw data posted the moment it comes off the instrument, the processing code published alongside it, and anyone with a laptop free to rebuild the final dataset from scratch and confirm it matches. That is not an attack on climate science; that is simply what every other serious discipline, from pharmaceuticals to aviation safety investigations, already demands of itself as the price of being believed.

There is a reason auditors exist for anything answerable to a parliament in canberra or anywhere else — not because every public servant is assumed to be lying, but because institutions that mark their own homework eventually start grading generously, and nobody notices until an outsider finally asks to see the raw exam paper. When outside reviewers have gone looking at raw weather-station records in Australia and found undocumented gaps and inconsistent adjustments, the official response has tended to be reassurance rather than disclosure, which is precisely the response that makes people trust an institution less rather than more.

I write this from a position on the Left, where caring about the planet and the vulnerable is supposed to be the entire point of paying attention to climate policy in the first place, and that is exactly why sloppy, unaudited data should worry the Left more than anyone else. A policy built on numbers nobody is allowed to check is a gift to every person who wants an excuse to do nothing, and the people who end up paying for bad climate policy built on shaky foundations are the same low-income households and small farmers who were supposed to be protected by it.

Everywhere else society demands this level of scrutiny without blinking. Restaurants get health inspectors who turn up unannounced and look in the actual fridge. Airlines get independent crash investigators who do not accept the pilot’s own explanation as the final word. Election counts get scrutineers from every side standing in the room watching the same pile of ballots. Climate data, uniquely among things that shape trillion-dollar policy decisions, has mostly been asked to grade itself and then report back that everything is fine.

None of this requires assuming any individual scientist is dishonest, which is rather the point — a good audit does not care about anyone’s character, only about whether the final number can be rebuilt from the raw one. If the methods and conclusions are as sound as their defenders insist, an open audit will prove it conclusively and shut the critics up for good, which ought to be the outcome everybody wants. The only people who should fear “show your working” are the ones who already suspect the working would not survive being shown.

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WHY DOES CLIMATE DATA NEED TO BE AUDITED LIKE A COMPANY?

An explanation of why critics are calling for climate datasets, including Bureau of Meteorology temperature records, to be audited the same way public company accounts and drug trial results already are, covering repeated unexplained data adjustments, the case for publishing raw data and source code, and why replicability rather than trust should decide what counts as settled science.

Keywords: climate data audit, Bureau of Meteorology raw data, climate science replicability, David Evans BOM op-ed, nullius in verba science, climate temperature adjustments, JamieHMiller, Jamie Miller, Jamie H Miller