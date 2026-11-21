France’s riots are not an illegal migration story. They are about a bankrupt state cutting from the young to pay the old. By day, students march. After dark, masked anarchists and looters arrive.

France promised cradle-to-grave welfare, then sent the bill to the young. Ageing voters, pension costs and deficits explain the anger better than slogans do. Ideology is a poor map of this crisis.

FN: Every time France erupts, the rest of the world rushes to explain it, and the explanation invariably confirms whatever the explainer believed beforehand. For the hard right, the burning streets are the work of illegal migrants. For parts of the left, they are the cry of the oppressed against an unforgiving state. The reality is more complicated and more interesting, and, like most things in French history, it has more to do with the arithmetic of the state than with anyone’s slogans.

Begin with the claim that illegal migration is to blame. France, in fact, has a smaller illegal migration problem than its critics suppose, because citizenship is comparatively easy to obtain for people from former French colonies. Its difficulty is of a different kind, and arguably a harder one: a legal immigration problem. Millions of people from France’s former empire, especially from North and West Africa, arrived with a legal claim to belong, and a good many of them, particularly the descendants of Algerians, found themselves treated as second-class citizens in practice. The republic had promised equality and delivered something more patchy.

The roots of that promise lie in 1789 and its aftermath. The founders of the First Republic, having just lived through an orgy of bloodshed, resolved to enshrine the principle that everyone in the territory was French, regardless of ethnic background. It was a radical idea in a continent where, for a thousand years, identity had been a matter of blood and soil, and it worked remarkably well for the Alsatians, Bretons, Basques and others folded into the national family. But the formula was never revised for the age of empire, when Paris acquired far-flung colonies and, with them, subjects who would later become citizens. The legal equality remained, and the social reality diverged.

A further oddity of the system is that the republic does not officially count its citizens by ethnicity, because in theory they are all the same. The French state therefore cannot say with confidence what the ethnic make-up of the country is, either nationally or town by town. Educated guesses suggest that perhaps fifteen per cent of the population comes from backgrounds born outside metropolitan France, but this is only an estimate. A government that refuses to measure a problem is not well placed to solve it, and the policy of colour-blindness has sometimes ended up concealing precisely the inequalities it was meant to abolish.

None of this, however, explains the current unrest, which is rooted in something more prosaic and more fundamental: money. The French government now runs one of the largest budget deficits in the developed world. Its population is ageing, pension costs are rising fast, and older citizens vote more reliably than younger ones. Faced with the choice between cutting benefits for the old and cutting programmes for the young, successive governments have repeatedly chosen the latter, since the young are less likely to punish them at the ballot box. The young, raised on the idea of a generous cradle-to-grave welfare model, have watched its first benefits being quietly withdrawn.

The result is the sort of protest that any democracy has to expect. Over public safety, education and the cost of living, demonstrations of hundreds of thousands, and sometimes millions, are a normal part of French political life, and the authorities regard them as legitimate so long as they stay peaceful. The marchers are usually students, trade unionists and ordinary citizens with a grievance. The trouble starts when the sun goes down. The families with prams and placards go home, and a different crowd appears.

That second crowd, dressed in black and masked, is not made up of illegal migrants. Some of its members belong to the anarchist tradition, which in France predates the First Republic and the revolutionary upheavals of the eighteenth century. Others resemble the groups Americans call Antifa, though the French variant is rooted in older local traditions. They share contempt for state authority, but their goals differ. The anarchists oppose government on principle, which makes the idea that a shopkeeper owns the goods in his shop an ideological affront, while the anti-fascist militants tend to justify violence in the name of resistance to a supposed fascist threat. They exchange techniques and plan their attacks, and the police are their usual target.

Finally comes the third layer, the opportunists. Once civil order has broken down, plain looters join the scene, and they can be of any political persuasion or none. Reports have spoken of very large sums in property damage, though the precise figures are disputed. What matters is the sequence: legitimate protest by day, organised militants by night, opportunistic theft once the police are stretched. Collapse the three together and you get the impression of an uprising, when in fact you have three separate phenomena sharing the same streets.

I come from the Left, and I say so to make a point about priorities. I care about the planet and about the vulnerable, and the people who are being squeezed hardest by the French fiscal crisis are the young who cannot find a flat, the poor in the suburbs and the newly arrived who rely on public services. A state that spends its resources protecting the comfortable and borrowing against the future is an ecological and social hazard, because it leaves the next generation with debts and a degraded commons. Reform, honestly done, is a left-wing project, not a right-wing one.

France offers a lesson that extends well beyond its borders. Welfare states built in an age of young populations and fast growth are facing a hard demographic test, and the temptation to protect the old at the expense of the young is nearly universal. Where the young have no vote to speak of, they have the street, and the street, as French history shows, can be a very effective instrument of persuasion. Governments that ignore this arithmetic do so at their peril, and the commentators who explain it away with convenient slogans do so at their own.

Got thoughts? Outrage? Sarcasm? Drop a comment below.

Leave a comment

Share this with friends, if you like it — or with your enemies, if you don’t!

Share

Subscribe for free. It’s cheaper than therapy — and marginally less disturbing.

WHY IS FRANCE HAVING RIOTS AND VIOLENT PROTESTS.

France’s riots are mostly not about illegal migration. A huge deficit, rising pension costs and an ageing electorate have led governments to cut youth programmes to protect older voters. Peaceful student marches are followed after dark by masked anarchists and looters. Citizenship rules and a ban on ethnic statistics add to the complexity.

Key words: France riots causes, France budget deficit pensions, French youth protests, France legal migration citizenship, French anarchists Antifa, France welfare cuts, JamieHMiller, Jamie Miller, Jamie H Miller