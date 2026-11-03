europe calls Russia an existential threat. Then it writes Russia a very large check every month for natural gas. That is not foreign policy, that is a hostage paying his own ransom on a payment plan.

Everyone agrees Putin is awful and Ukraine deserves to win. Nobody ever follows that with an actual plan to make it happen. Shouting loudly is not a strategy, it’s just strategy’s cousin.

OP: Four and a half years now, which puts this war past World War One, past the American Civil War, and past the entire Pacific campaign of World War Two, which is an impressive run for a conflict most people still can’t locate correctly on a map. Something like two and a half million people have ended up dead, wounded, missing, or captured on both sides combined, which is the kind of number that ought to embarrass anyone still describing this as a quick fix away from resolution. Russia doesn’t have the manpower or the economy to swallow the whole of Ukraine and digest it, and Ukraine, running on a fifth of Russia’s population, a tenth of its GDP, and a twentieth of its land, doesn’t have the muscle to throw Russian troops out of Crimea or the Donbas either. Two heavyweights who can’t actually knock each other out just keep swinging, which is exhausting to watch and considerably worse to live through.

Somewhere along the way everyone decided that holding an election during a war is unthinkable, which would be news to Winston Churchill, who called one the minute Germany surrendered — still mid-way through the Pacific war — and got fired by his own country days later for his trouble. It would also be news to Franklin Roosevelt, who ran for re-election in 1944 while American troops were still island-hopping their way through some of the ugliest fighting of the entire war, and the republic somehow didn’t dissolve into confetti. Suggesting Ukraine restore a free press, an actual opposition, habeas corpus, and hold an election of its own isn’t some insult cooked up to annoy Volodymyr Zelenskyy; it’s just pointing out that functioning democracies have always managed to vote and fight at the same time, and the ones that do tend to come out the other side with more legitimacy, not less.

Here’s the part that never makes it into the outraged op-eds: practically everyone agrees Vladimir Putin is a monster and Ukraine should win, and practically nobody attaches a workable plan to that sentiment. Say “Putin bad, Ukraine good” at a dinner party and you’ll get warm nods all around; follow it up with “and here is exactly how, step by step, Ukraine retakes its territory after four and a half years of trench warfare” and watch the room go quiet faster than a waiter bringing the actual bill. Agreeing on the villain is the easy half of the job. Nobody wants to do the hard half.

Meanwhile the governments most furious about any hint of flexibility toward Moscow have spent the entire war as the single biggest customer for Russian natural gas on Earth, which is a curious way to run a boycott. Calling an adversary an existential threat while simultaneously being its best client is not principled foreign policy; it is the economic equivalent of swearing off your ex while still paying her phone bill every month and hoping nobody notices the direct debit. Getting outraged at a plan to put a little extra Russian diesel on the world market, for the sake of lower prices everywhere, while quietly keeping the gas pipeline running full blast, is not moral clarity. It is moral clarity’s much cheaper cousin, performed mostly for the cameras.

The same allies turned positively prickly when asked for something smaller and far less dramatic: a base or two, or just a bit of airspace, to help shut down Iran’s nuclear program before it produced an actual weapon, given that Iran has spent years arming the Houthis, Hamas, and Hezbollah, the three groups currently responsible for most of the Middle East setting itself on fire. The United Kingdom cited an unresolved terror threat and said no. Italy would not open its own dual-use base in Sicily. Spain closed both its base and its airspace, France shut its airspace too, and Diego Garcia got a polite British no as well. These are the same governments that want the benefits of a denuclearized Iran delivered to their doorstep without personally lifting so much as a teaspoon to help make it happen.

None of that reluctance is really about courage, because the honest explanation is duller and far more embarrassing: Europe’s economy is flat, unemployment keeps climbing, rearmament is proceeding at roughly the speed of a committee deciding on carpet samples, and a growing, unassimilated minority population — somewhere between sixteen and thirty per cent depending on the country — is already reshaping election results the old political class never saw coming. Shutting down coal, gas, and nuclear plants across Britain and Germany in favour of expensive wind and solar has made European industry less competitive exactly when it needed more muscle, not less, and a continent with a hundred million more people than Washington somehow runs an economy ten trillion dollars smaller. It is very easy to sound heroic in a press conference. It is considerably harder to pay for the heroism afterward, and Europe has mostly chosen the cheaper option.

I say all this from somewhere on the Left, which is supposed to mean the vulnerable get first consideration rather than an afterthought, and that is precisely why the distance between European posturing and European follow-through bothers me as much as it does — the soldier freezing in a Ukrainian trench and the pensioner staring at an eye-watering European heating bill are both footing a cost that the governments with the loudest microphones have mostly managed to dodge. Moral outrage comes free of charge. Everybody downstream of the people shouting it pays full price.

So the war grinds on the way wars between two sides who cannot finish each other off always grind on: not toward a tidy victory parade, but toward whichever side’s economy, demographics, or domestic politics buckles first under the weight of the thing. Russia cannot finish Ukraine, Ukraine cannot expel Russia, and a Europe that will not fund its own army while funding the other guy’s gas receipts has very little business dictating terms to the one government still actually writing the cheques. Until somebody, anybody, in this entire argument swaps the outrage for an actual plan, the grinding continues, and the bar tab, as always, gets quietly passed to whoever is still standing at closing time.

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WHY HASN’T EUROPE STOPPED BUYING RUSSIAN GAS DURING THE UKRAINE WAR

An explanation of why the war in Ukraine remains a grinding stalemate neither side can win outright, covering the population and GDP gap between Russia and Ukraine, why Europe keeps buying Russian gas while criticizing US diplomacy, the NATO basing dispute over Iran, and the economic and demographic weaknesses limiting Europe’s ability to back its own tough talk.

Keywords: Ukraine war stalemate, Russia Ukraine gas hypocrisy, NATO basing Iran dispute, European defense spending, Ukraine war ceasefire plan, European energy policy failure, JamieHMiller, Jamie Miller, Jamie H Miller