Europe is under pressure from the east, south, west, north and within. The old American guarantee is fading as Turkey, Morocco and Algeria find their feet. Ambition is easy. Capability is hard.

For centuries Europe ruled its borderlands. Now Ukraine, the Mediterranean, the Atlantic and Arctic push back at once. Without America, Moscow sees an independent rival, and Beijing sees an opening.

ZP: Europe is not really a continent. It is a collection of peninsulas hanging off the western end of Eurasia, with a few rivers, a lot of coastline and no natural defensive wall to the east. For centuries that geography forced Europeans to be restless. They had to control the edges of the map because the edges were where threats appeared, from the Persians to the Mongols to the Ottomans. The success of that strategy shaped the world, and the failure of it, which is now under way, is about to reshape it again.

Walk the compass. To the east, the Russia-Ukraine war has turned NATO’s eastern flank into the continent’s central military frontier. Neither side appears willing to accept defeat, and both treat the outcome as decisive for Europe’s political order. European governments have responded with a coalition of the willing, deeper cooperation around the Baltic and North Seas, closer integration with Ukraine, Moldova and the South Caucasus, and a trade opening to Mercosur. Many European capitals also fear that talks between Moscow and Washington over their heads would amount to another division of the continent. The greater danger, though, is an economic one: a serious war in the Baltic would push capital, technology and logistics south, and such shifts are very hard to undo.

Swing to the southeast, and the picture gets older and more awkward. The Eastern Mediterranean has historically been its own geopolitical system, capable of throwing power deep into the Balkans and Central Europe. Rome and Byzantium both tried to control it, and the Ottomans came close to wider Mediterranean supremacy after Preveza in 1538 before being stopped outside Vienna in 1683. European powers rolled that system back in the nineteenth century, and the arrangement lasted into the 2010s. Then the Arab Spring, civil wars, Russian intervention and the revival of Turkey knocked it apart. Greece, Cyprus, Israel and France are deepening cooperation, but the region increasingly sits outside European control, and Europe may find itself dependent on regional powers for energy and logistics.

Now the south-west. The Western Mediterranean was long one of Europe’s calmest frontiers, partly because no regional power could challenge it. That has changed with the decline of Western influence in the Sahel, the arrival of China, Russia and Turkey, the Western Sahara dispute and Morocco’s closer ties with Israel through the Abraham Accords. Migration pressure around Spain’s enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla shows that the relationship is becoming less one-sided. Gibraltar gives the region unusual strategic weight, and Algeria matters for European energy. A confrontation between Spain and Morocco, or between Algeria and Morocco, could disrupt supply chains and drag in NATO, and it would not take a declared war to do it.

The north-west is where the shock is greatest, because it was assumed safe. The North Atlantic was Europe’s sanctuary and its lifeline to America in both world wars and the Cold War. Today, American policy treats North America, Canada, Greenland and the Arctic approaches as a single security space under American leadership, and Washington has also tied its relationship with Europe to questions about Europe’s political and cultural direction. Many Europeans see that as interference. The vocabulary has shifted from strategic autonomy to sovereignty, and leaders have openly discussed the end of Pax Americana. France is promoting forward deterrence, a nuclear umbrella less dependent on the United States, while Brussels courts Ottawa with closer economic and defence-industrial ties.

Add the technological flank, which cuts across all the others. Europe depends on American AI, cloud computing, data centres and space capabilities, and the argument over whether Ukrainian forces can keep using Starlink shows how quickly a commercial service becomes a strategic dependency. Europe also relies on imported rare earth minerals, which ties it to China, so it is squeezed between two technology blocs while trying to build a third. A continent that does not control its own chips, satellites and data cannot control its own frontiers for very long.

Then there is the inner frontier, which may be the hardest of all. European societies are divided over migration, national identity and how much authority should sit in Brussels rather than in national capitals. Parties calling for a return to European roots are gaining ground, and tougher policies toward migrants are likely. Turkey, now backed by its Mecca pact with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, is positioning itself as a defender of Muslim communities, including those in Europe. Domestic politics therefore becomes foreign policy, and foreign policy loops back into domestic politics.

My own politics come from the Left, and part of what that means for me is paying attention to who gets hurt when great powers jostle. I care about the vulnerable, and in this story they are the migrants stuck between enclave fences, the ordinary Ukrainians in range of Russian missiles, and the poorer European households that will pay for rearmament through higher prices and tighter budgets. Strategy is often discussed as though it happens in a vacuum, but every one of these frontiers has people living on it, and those people will bear the cost if Europe misjudges its own strength.

So can Europe manage? The honest answer is that it depends on whether political ambition can be matched by real capability, and that is a question about money, industry and unity, not statements. The pressures could fragment the continent into rival blocs, or they could force the integration that decades of summits failed to deliver. Either way, the old assumption that someone else would guarantee Europe’s security has ended, and Moscow, Ankara, Rabat, Algiers and beijing are all adjusting their behaviour accordingly. A continent that once drew the map for other people must now learn to defend its own.

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CAN EUROPE DEFEND ITS BORDERS WITHOUT THE UNITED STATES.

Can Europe defend its borders without the United States? A look at the pressures on Europe’s eastern flank, the Mediterranean, the North Atlantic and the Arctic, why regional powers like Turkey, Morocco and Algeria are gaining leverage, and how technology gaps in AI, space and rare earths could decide whether Europe holds together.

Key words: Europe security frontiers, Europe NATO without US, Eastern Mediterranean Turkey, Western Mediterranean Morocco Algeria, Arctic Greenland Europe, European sovereignty technology, JamieHMiller, Jamie Miller, Jamie H Miller