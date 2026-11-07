Elections in Israel, Serbia and Brazil were very close and loud. Geography decides what comes next, not the ballot box. Leaders are markers of a process, not its heroes or villains.

Putin cannot lose an election, so he cannot afford peace in Ukraine. Admitting failure would end him. Most Russians would like the war over, but the one man who matters cannot say yes.

ZP: Here’s the uncomfortable truth about a week of big elections: they matter far less than the people covering them believe. Israel, Serbia and Brazil all voted, the results were close or surprising, and commentators raced to read grand meaning into every one of them. The meaning is mostly in the pressure that made the votes so close, not in who won.

Start with the distinction that gets lost. The geopolitical process and the political process are different things, in the way that macroeconomics differs from the failure of a single corporation. A company can collapse without changing the direction of an economy, and an election can change a government without changing the position of a country. What the international system is doing, which is being reshaped dramatically, presses on ordinary citizens and changes how they think about their own lives, and that is why so many votes are tight, polarised and bitter. Populations do not like the unfamiliar, and a world in transition is nothing but unfamiliar.

The deeper pattern runs on a longer clock than any electoral term. The United States goes through a period of crisis roughly every 50 years, and the last one, in the 1970s, brought the oil embargo, the killings at Kent State, presidents loathed by half the country and finally a president resigning. It did not settle until 1980, and not because the right person won. The system moved into a new reality and the calm began. Presidents are better read as markers along the way than as heroes or villains, and Ronald Reagan’s financial changes, which stimulated the supply side and led indirectly to the dot-com boom, are the sort of thing almost any president would have done with the economy as it then stood. People personalise this because a very abstract process is easier to grasp when it has a face.

That brings the United States and its attempt to pull back from the Eastern Hemisphere. The need to disengage was predictable, and parts of it went reasonably well, particularly in Europe with NATO. Then Iran happened. washington DC found itself engaged far more deeply than it expected, and the consequence was a global crisis in oil prices and refining capacity, which is the opposite of a tidy withdrawal.

Israel shows how geography limits politics. It is a very small country with about 71 miles of depth at its widest point, so any serious enemy can reach the heart of it, and it must therefore initiate combat and fight beyond its borders. The response to Hamas was a geopolitical necessity, even if the manner of it was brutal, unfinished in effect and left the country isolated. Israelis are now divided almost evenly between those who say it did what it had to do and those who say it was led into a disaster. The odd result is that the four Arab parties, representing citizens who chose to be Israeli, may hold the balance of power.

On Iran, treat campaign promises with suspicion. When an attack is announced in advance it has usually already failed, and Israel’s forces are a long way from Iran and not equipped to engage Iranian forces on their own ground. Saying the country will go and destroy Iran is a fine line for a campaign, but politicians say things that are tactical and made for the moment. The real question is whether the leader can do it, and that is where geography takes over.

Serbia is a small Balkan country and not very important to European geopolitics. The government that fell had kept a workable relationship with Russia, which the Americans could tolerate and some Europeans could not, and its replacement is more in line with the European position on the war. Russia loses a weak and not especially active friend, which matters a little but not a lot.

Serbia also illustrates something about China. A Chinese foothold is measured in investment rather than in brigades, and China does not occupy countries or try to impose an ideology. In Serbia American and Chinese money sits side by side in the technology sector, drawn by skilled and cheap labour, and neither is trying to push the other out. The same pattern shows up in Brazil, where China is welcomed and no one raises human rights or free speech as a condition. The simple lesson is that China is not Russia.

Brazil’s result tells the world less than the headlines suggest. It is a large and growing economy with a vast undeveloped interior, and its two main factions are both committed to making that economy work. The nationalism on offer is about becoming a major economic power with its neighbours, not about seizing Argentina or Chile, and the usual labels of conservative and liberal translate poorly. Money coming in and going out matters more than who occupies the presidential palace.

The same logic dissolves the idea that Trump’s friends are losing because of Trump. This is an American obsession with itself, the assumption that the world is watching and judging the United States. These countries are voting on local concerns they are actively trying to fix, and the rest of the world, whatever it thinks of Trump, cares more about its own affairs.

Ukraine is the clearest case of personality overriding structure. Putin expected to conquer the country in six months and, nearly five years in, Russia’s economy is in a wreck, soldiers have died in large numbers and more are being drafted. Ukraine is holding out, Europe has come in behind it, and the United States remains engaged, so Kyiv is under no pressure to concede. washington DC’s offer of sanctions relief and open investment is attractive, but Putin cannot accept a settlement that shows the war was a failure, so he makes demands that cannot be met.

Let me declare where I stand, since it shapes how I read the human cost. I am from The Left, and as such I care about the planet and the vulnerable, and an oil shock combined with a grinding war hits both of them first. Poorer households pay the most for fuel and food, and a conflict that drags on only because one man cannot afford to lose face is a bad bargain for everyone else.

The sensible conclusion is that most Russians likely want the war to end and care little whether Russia ends up with Ukraine. Putin cannot afford that, and since he is not subject to elections of the kind held in Israel, Serbia or the United States, he cannot be voted out. Peace therefore depends on Russian politics, on a movement that says enough, and it echoes Lyndon Johnson, who could not accept an end to Vietnam until Richard Nixon made the peace. An election, in short, is a thermometer and not a thermostat.

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DO ELECTIONS CHANGE GEOPOLITICS OR JUST REFLECT IT?

Recent close elections in Israel, Serbia and Brazil reflect geopolitical pressure but rarely change a country’s strategic position. Geography, economics and necessity set the course, and leaders act as markers of long cycles. In Ukraine, peace is blocked by Putin’s political survival rather than by Russian public opinion, because he cannot afford to admit failure and cannot be voted out.

Keywords: elections and geopolitics, Israel election, Serbia election, Brazil election, Ukraine peace talks, Putin, JamieHMiller, Jamie Miller, Jamie H Miller