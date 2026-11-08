China harvested record grain this year and the news barely noticed. More CO2, longer growing seasons and cheap fertiliser feed more people. Abundance deserves as much attention as fear.

Sri Lanka banned synthetic fertiliser and its rice crop collapsed. China embraced energy and farm technology and reaped record harvests. Cheap energy feeds people, and policies have consequences.

FM: The most important economic news is often the news that never makes the front page, because it describes something going right. This autumn China celebrated its ninth Farmers’ Harvest Festival after a record summer grain output of more than 150 million metric tons, and in 2025 its annual grain production passed 700 million tons for the second year running. The result is more than 500 kilograms of grain for every Chinese citizen, well above the benchmark for food security, and a reminder that abundance, unlike scarcity, tends to arrive without publicity.

Consider what that means in human terms. In 1980 the average Chinese person had access to 2,328 kilocalories a day, and by 2000 the figure had risen to 3,029, an increase of 30 percent, with intake near 2,830 kilocalories by the early 2010s. Meat consumption per person quadrupled between 1980 and 2009, from 14.6 kilograms to 58.2 kilograms. A country that within living memory knew famine now sets out crayfish, peaches and banquet bowls to celebrate the harvest, which is a transformation of a kind that economists seldom get to describe.

What produced it? The first answer, as with most economic miracles, is incentives. When rural China moved away from collective farming toward allowing households to keep what they grew, farmers began responding to prices and rewards, and output followed. People work harder, and invest more, when the fruits of the work are theirs, and no central plan has ever matched that.

The second answer is energy and capital. About 70 percent of the ammonia made from natural gas and coal goes into the fertiliser that supports China’s crop yields, and tractors, pumps and combines run on diesel. This year’s festival opened with three driverless harvesters in Harbin, which tells its own story about technology applied to land. Cheap energy and machines let a smaller share of the population grow food for everyone else, and every rich country has gone through the same process.

The third answer is more surprising, and it is the one that receives the least attention. Carbon dioxide is the raw material of photosynthesis, and wheat and rice respond positively to higher concentrations of it. NASA researchers found that up to half of the Earth’s vegetated land greened significantly over a 35-year period, and that about 70 percent of that greening is attributable to rising CO2 acting as a fertiliser. A further NASA analysis found that China and India dominate the greening, with China alone responsible for about a quarter of the global increase in leaf area despite covering only a fraction of the world’s vegetated land.

Warmth has also played a part. Longer frost-free seasons in the northeast have allowed rice and corn to spread across Heilongjiang, China’s largest grain-producing province, and this year brought more flooding than drought, with the worst damage confined to local pockets. The conditions overall favoured farming. None of this proves that the climate can only change for the better, but it does show that the effects are mixed, and that a policy discussion which counts only the costs is not a discussion at all.

The contrast with Sri Lanka is instructive, because it shows what happens when a government decides it knows better than the farmers and the market. In 2021 the government banned synthetic fertilisers, and within a season rice output collapsed and the country slid into economic crisis. The ban looked costless on paper, since the price of the policy was borne by someone else, but there is no such thing as a free lunch, and the bill arrived in empty fields and empty stomachs.

Even so, the news about abundance travels slowly. Had China’s harvest dropped a few percentage points, a dozen stories would have linked it to climate breakdown, while a record merits little more than a shrug. That asymmetry matters, because public opinion and policy are shaped by what people are shown, and a population fed only the bad news will demand remedies that may do more harm than good.

I should say where I stand, because it affects how I read these numbers. I am from The Left, and I therefore care about the planet and the vulnerable, which is exactly why a rising tide of green leaves and cheaper food interests me as much as any warning. The poor spend most of their income on food and energy, so anything that makes both cheaper and more plentiful does more for them than a speech, and a greener planet is hardly something to resent.

The practical lesson is to judge policies by their results rather than their intentions. Energy that is affordable, fertiliser that is available and farmers who are free to respond to prices have produced a harvest that fills the granaries and feeds a population larger than any in history. Any proposal that puts those foundations at risk should be asked what it offers in their place, and the answer should be better than a feeling of virtue.

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WHY IS CHINA’S GRAIN HARVEST BREAKING RECORDS?

China’s grain output passed 700 million tons in 2025 for a second year, with more than 500 kilograms per person, and a record summer harvest of over 150 million tons followed in 2026. Reasons include CO2 fertilisation and greening, longer frost-free seasons in the northeast, farm machinery, and fertiliser made from natural gas and coal. Sri Lanka’s 2021 fertiliser ban shows what happens when inputs are cut.

Keywords: China record harvest, CO2 fertilisation, global greening, cheap energy, fertiliser and food security, Sri Lanka fertiliser ban, JamieHMiller, Jamie Miller, Jamie H Miller