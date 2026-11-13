Mention the millions killed by Marxism and someone replies, what about capitalism? Greed predates Adam Smith. The real question is which system lets the greedy run wild and which makes them compete.

You can be a communist tomorrow. Join a kibbutz, a monastery or an Amish farm. Nobody will stop you. The trouble starts when you demand everyone else join, and send the police to check.

TK: There is a moment in every conversation about communism when the temperature in the room drops by about four degrees. You mention, in a calm and reasonable voice, that Marxist regimes killed tens of millions of people, and someone across the table narrows his eyes and says, with the triumph of a man producing a winning card, “But what about capitalism?” This is the political equivalent of a driver who has just reversed into a bus shelter pointing out that other people also have cars. It is not an answer. It is a change of subject delivered with the confidence of someone who has never been asked to defend the subject.

What the question reveals is a curious assumption: that greed was invented in about 1776, shortly after Adam Smith finished his morning coffee. Prior to that, humanity apparently lived in a state of gentle benevolence, passing the bread basket around with a smile. This is a charming theory and it has only one defect, which is the whole of recorded history. Genghis Khan did not need a stock exchange to build an empire by violence, and the genetic studies suggesting that a notable share of men across a large region of Asia carry his lineage are a rather grim testimony to his methods. The Atlantic slave trade was driven by kings, chiefs and monarchies, not by a start-up pitching a disruptive model to venture capitalists.

Take pre-revolutionary France, which is the greatest advertisement for the anti-capitalist case that nobody has noticed is an advertisement against it. The monarchy, the nobility and the upper clergy lived in magnificent comfort while roughly eighty per cent of the population, the peasants, laboured under taxes and the permanent possibility of going hungry. Nobody called this capitalism. It had a king, a court and an entire class of people who were rich because of who their grandfather had been. If greedy people are the problem, they turn out to have been doing perfectly well without any assistance from the free market.

The charitable reading of the “what about capitalism” crowd is that they have confused greed with the system that happens to contain it. Greed is a feature of humans, like jealousy, bad parking and the inability to read instructions. Every economic and political arrangement ever devised has contained greedy individuals, and the interesting question has always been what the arrangement does about them. A hereditary monarchy lets them inherit. A one-party state lets them join the party. A market, whatever else you say about it, forces them to persuade somebody to hand over money voluntarily, and if a competitor offers the same thing for less, the greedy person loses his customers.

Then there is the delicious fact that the word capitalism was not coined by its friends. It was popularised in the nineteenth century by its critics, including thinkers like Louis Blanc, Pierre-Joseph Proudhon and Karl Marx, who used it to describe a system they expected to collapse. Adam Smith, the man usually charged with inventing the thing, never used the word. He wrote about natural liberty, in which every man, so long as he does not violate the laws of justice, is left perfectly free to pursue his own interest in his own way. It is a bit like having your restaurant reviewed by a rival who has named your signature dish, defined what it contains and then assured everyone it is poisonous.

John Locke, who got to the party before Smith and whose fingerprints are all over the American founding documents, did not talk about capitalism either. He talked about life, liberty and property, rights he thought existed before government and which government was invented to protect. The Bill of Rights, drafted by men who had no idea they were living in an economic system with a name, protects speech, religion, assembly, property and due process. These are not clauses designed to make the rich richer. They are fences, built to stop kings, mobs and bureaucrats from helping themselves to the neighbours.

And here is the part that should end the argument but never does. If you want to live communally, you may. The Amish share resources and live simply, and anyone who finds it unbearable is free to walk out. The kibbutzim in Israel have run collective agricultural communities for generations on the principle of voluntary membership. Monks and nuns have been sharing property, labour and prayer in monasteries for centuries, with the added advantage of excellent beer in some cases. Nobody in the free-market camp has the slightest objection to any of it. The Marxist version is another animal entirely, because it requires a revolution, the abolition of private property and a state powerful enough to make sure nobody leaves, and the toll attributed to it runs into tens of millions of lives.

What makes the whole argument slightly comic is that a free market is the only arrangement under which you can build your own utopia without anyone’s permission. If you believe that workers should own the business, set up a worker cooperative. If you believe in mutual aid, form a mutual aid society. If you want a commune, buy a farm and invite your friends, preferably the ones who can actually fix a fence. The remarkable thing is that so few of the loudest critics of capitalism do any of this. They seem to prefer a system in which the commune is mandatory and applies to other people.

Full disclosure: I come from the Left, which means I was handed, along with my membership, a duty of care for the planet and the vulnerable, and I have kept both on the list of things worth caring about. That is exactly why I distrust any system that requires a powerful state to impose virtue, because the planet and the vulnerable have both done worst under governments that could not be voted out. The polluted rivers behind the old Iron Curtain, and the famines that followed collectivisation, are not arguments for more central planning. They are the reason I want power divided and prices left to tell the truth.

So the next time somebody leans back in his chair and asks about the deaths caused by capitalism, you might thank him for raising the matter and ask him to define his terms. If he means greed, cruelty and exploitation, he has just described the history of the human race, in every century and under every flag. If he means a particular economic system, he is welcome to compare its record with that of the alternatives. And if he fancies a life of shared property and common ownership, he has the great good fortune of living in a place where he can start one on Monday, provided he does not insist that you must join him.

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IS CAPITALISM RESPONSIBLE FOR GREED AND EXPLOITATION OR DID THEY EXIST BEFORE IT.

Is capitalism responsible for greed and exploitation, or did those exist long before it? A plain look at why greed predates free markets, how the word capitalism was popularised by its critics, why voluntary communal living like kibbutzim, monasteries and the Amish is compatible with free markets, and how competition limits the power of greedy people.

Key words: capitalism versus socialism, deaths caused by communism, greed before capitalism, voluntary socialism, free market competition, Adam Smith natural liberty, JamieHMiller, Jamie Miller, Jamie H Miller