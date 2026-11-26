Britain pays wind farms to switch off when it’s too windy. Then it pays gas plants to switch on. Both appear on your bill, and the bill hit $2.4 billion last year. Congratulations, you’re a customer.

The turbines are in Scotland, the customers are in Birmingham, and the wires are still a future project. The tab could top $10 billion by 2030. New England and New York are taking notes, apparently.

TK: Imagine a restaurant that pays its chef to stop cooking because the oven is too hot, then pays a second chef next door to cook the meal instead, and then sends you the bill for both. A normal person would call this a scam. Great Britain calls it energy policy, and it cost $2.4 billion last year.

The mechanism is almost beautiful in its stupidity. When the wind is blowing too hard for the grid to cope, the operator pays wind farms to turn their turbines off, and then pays gas plants to fire up and cover the shortfall. Both payments land on household bills. Britain’s National Audit Office warns that the annual cost could pass $10 billion by 2030, and Octopus Energy’s own tracker shows that this year’s double payments have already beaten the whole of last year’s with three months still to go. Octopus owns a multi-billion-dollar portfolio of renewable assets, so nobody can accuse it of being a cheerleader for Big Oil. When the people who make money from wind are the ones counting the waste, it is probably real.

How did a country with a famously tidy queueing culture end up here? Politicians chased a target rather than a working system. They approved turbines off the Scottish coast and in the North Sea, hundreds of miles from the English cities that use the electricity, and left the wires for later, a bit like building a swimming pool in Scotland and promising to deal with the plumbing in Surrey at some point. The regulator, Ofgem, reckons transmission owners must invest more than $90 billion between 2025 and 2031, four times the current rate, and the cost to a typical household is expected to more than double by 2031.

The physics is not complicated, which is the awkward part. Wind turbines produce power when the weather feels like it, in places the weather chooses, whether anyone needs it or not. Solar panels do their best work in summer and are close to useless on dark, cold winter evenings, when everyone has the kettle on. A gas turbine near Birmingham needs no 400-mile cable and no backup partner, whereas a wind farm in the Highlands needs both. After two decades of decarbonisation policy and tens of billions in subsidies, British households are still exposed to imported gas prices whenever the wind drops or a foreign war flares up. Cornwall Insight forecasts that the energy price cap will rise 16 per cent in January to nearly $2,700 for a typical home, the biggest jump since 2023.

You might expect other countries to look at this and quietly back away, as one does from a man who has just set fire to his own kitchen. Instead, enthusiasts in New England and New York State are following the same recipe: build the wind first, sort the wires out later. Pipelines that could carry cheap gas into the region sit in a regulatory swamp, creating scarcity and high prices that intermittent wind will only make worse. Texas has already learned what happens when you build wind on the western plains, far from the customers in Dallas and Houston. It is a very expensive way to find out where Dallas is.

Before anyone accuses me of being a shill for something, I am from The Left, and it is precisely because I care about the planet and the vulnerable that this makes me so cross. The vulnerable are the pensioner deciding between a warm room and a hot meal, and the family watching the price cap climb again. A policy that charges them twice for the same electricity is not progressive in any sense I recognise, and a planet is not saved by a system so badly designed that its own supporters have to hire accountants to explain it.

None of this requires hating wind or sun. It requires admitting that a grid has to deliver power on demand, at a price people can afford, and that wind and solar need many times the land and materials of coal, gas and nuclear to produce the same electricity. No amount of visionary speeches or subsidies has changed that, and the audited record suggests it will not. Britain ignored the sums to satisfy the slogan, and its citizens are paying for the privilege. American states still have time to read the receipts.

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WHY ARE BRITISH ENERGY BILLS SO HIGH WITH ALL THE WIND POWER?

Wondering why British energy bills keep rising despite all the wind power? Britain pays wind farms to switch off when it is too windy, then pays gas plants to switch on, a double payment that cost $2.4 billion last year and could top $10 billion by 2030. This witty article explains the grid problem, the missing wires and what New England and New York could learn from it.

SEARCH ENGINE KEYWORDS

British energy bills, wind farm constraint payments, Britain wind power costs, electricity grid transmission costs, energy price cap, wind and solar intermittency, JamieHMiller, Jamie Miller, Jamie H Miller