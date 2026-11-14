Australian companies will spend over a billion dollars a year paying accountants to check their carbon sums. Scope 3 means counting emissions you do not control. The Big Four are delighted.

Treasury guessed fifty thousand dollars per audit. The market charged eighty-five thousand. Big Four firms won 504 of 561 climate jobs. Nothing makes a regulation popular like a guaranteed customer.

TK: The great thing about a new regulation is that it creates its own fan base. Somebody has to explain it, somebody has to comply with it, somebody has to check that the first person complied, and somebody has to be paid to do all three. Australia has now achieved the rare and beautiful trick of building an entire industry around counting things that other people do in other countries, and the industry is projected to be worth more than a billion dollars a year in fees. It has not produced a single widget, loaf of bread or cancer treatment. It has produced a large number of spreadsheets, which is the modern equivalent of a cathedral.

The scheme works like this. Under the new climate disclosure rules, large Australian companies must report not only the emissions they produce themselves, known as Scope 1, but those produced by their electricity and heating suppliers, known as Scope 2, and also those produced by their suppliers and customers, known as Scope 3. The categories sound like the levels of a particularly joyless video game, and they play like one, with the difference that the boss at the end is a consultant. ASIC chair Joe Longo called it the biggest change to company reporting in a generation, which is the kind of thing officials say when they would like you to feel important about a form.

The rollout is staged, starting with the biggest firms and working down to businesses with as few as a hundred employees, fifty million dollars in revenue or twenty-five million in assets, depending on which threshold you trip over first. The Scope 3 requirement arrives a year after the others, giving companies twelve months to feel relaxed. And the reporting is not a casual affair. The figures have to be independently checked, which means a second set of professionals charges to confirm what the first set of professionals calculated. Reported penalties for getting it wrong are in the order of eighteen million dollars or ten per cent of annual turnover, which is the sort of punishment that concentrates the mind wonderfully on the question of who gets hired.

Now consider the arithmetic of the checking. Treasury initially guessed that assurance would cost about fifty thousand dollars per report. Research suggests the median disclosed fee has landed at eighty-five thousand, seventy per cent higher, which will surprise nobody who has ever been quoted for a home renovation. The big accounting firms did the bulk of the work, winning 504 of 561 assurance engagements, around ninety per cent of the market, with a median fee of eighty-eight thousand dollars against sixty-one thousand for mid-tier competitors. Competitive markets are lovely things, and here is one that has delivered a clear winner by a margin you would normally see only in elections held in places with no opposition.

Scope 3 deserves a special mention, because it is the part where the exercise starts to resemble performance art. Treasury’s own modelling reportedly put Scope 3 costs at around two hundred and forty-five thousand dollars per entity in the first year, and over a hundred and sixty thousand every year after. For that money a company must estimate emissions from activities it does not control, using data it often cannot access, in countries where Australian law has no jurisdiction. A coal exporter, for example, may be expected to reckon up what happens when its product is burned in a power station overseas, run by a foreign company, under a foreign government that has not asked.

The arguments in favour are not frivolous. Investors want comparable information about climate risks, and some foreign buyers will increasingly ask for it. Reporting rules also exist in other places, and it is reasonable to ask whether Australian companies will be left behind. But the picture has changed rapidly. The European Union and New Zealand have scaled back their rules significantly, and the United States has stopped pursuing the matter at the federal level. Australia is, in effect, a keen student carefully completing a homework assignment the teacher has already cancelled.

Politicians have noticed. The government has floated raising the thresholds so that smaller companies escape, and its own tinkering is expected to trim the burden by a couple of hundred million dollars. The Coalition has gone further, with Opposition Leader Angus Taylor calling it absurd to force Australian businesses to report on emissions they cannot control, using data they often cannot get, at a cost reaching hundreds of thousands of dollars. His plan is to dump Scope 3, carve out Australian coal and gas burned abroad, and shrink the number of firms captured. Two Coalition senators once estimated the whole apparatus at 2.3 billion dollars across around 1,800 entities, which is a number that deserves a moment of respectful silence.

Think about who ends up paying. Companies do not pay compliance costs from a magic pouch. They pay them out of prices, wages and dividends, which means customers pay more for the same product, shareholders get a smaller cheque and the odd worker discovers that the pay rise has been absorbed by the emissions audit. A billion dollars that goes on assurance is a billion that is not spent on a better machine, a new hire or a lower price. The brilliant young graduate hired to calculate a supplier’s output of carbon dioxide could have been doing something with a more visible effect on carbon dioxide, such as engineering.

For the record, I come from the Left, and as such I am supposed to care about the planet and the vulnerable, and I do. That is the precise reason I would like the money spent on actually reducing genuine pollution, rather than CO2 emissions, and helping people cope with their power bills, instead of being funnelled into an audit of other people’s chimneys. If I care about the planet, I want it measured by results, not paperwork. If I care about the vulnerable, I should be worried when compliance costs are passed on to people who do not own shares and cannot reduce their grocery bills by moving house.

Where will it end? Possibly in a sensible compromise in which the biggest emitters report what they actually control, the paperwork is simplified and the accounting firms are compelled to find other ways of paying for their yachts. Possibly in a long, expensive routine in which the rules are tweaked every year and the industry that has grown up around them lobbies for more of the same. Industries that live on regulation have a way of becoming the biggest advocates for it, which is how a measure designed to help the climate may become one of the most reliable sources of income for the people who check it. That, at least, is a kind of sustainability.

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HOW MUCH WILL CLIMATE REPORTING COST AUSTRALIAN COMPANIES.

How much will climate reporting cost Australian companies? A look at the new rules requiring Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions disclosure, why assurance fees are running well above Treasury estimates, how the Big Four accounting firms are winning most of the work, and why the Coalition wants to scrap Scope 3 and exempt smaller businesses.

Key words: Australian climate reporting costs, Scope 3 emissions reporting, climate assurance fees, Big Four accounting firms, ASIC climate disclosure, compliance costs business, JamieHMiller, Jamie Miller, Jamie H Miller